Unregulated Gold Rush Poses Existential Risk to Ghana’s Mining Future

Ghana’s gold reserves have surged to 31.37 tonnes in 2025, reaffirming its position as Africa’s leading gold producer. However, this growth is shadowed by a significant rise in artisanal and small-scale mining , which now accounts for nearly 40% of national output. The proliferation of unlicensed operations is raising alarms over environmental degradation, regulatory challenges, and the long-term sustainability of the country’s mining sector.

The Ghana Chamber of Mines projects a 6.25% increase in gold production, reaching 5.1 million ounces this year. This uptick is driven by both large-scale projects, such as Newmont’s Ahafo South and Shandong’s Namdini mines, and a notable expansion in ASM activities. Despite contributing significantly to gold output, an estimated 70–80% of ASM operations remain unlicensed, complicating efforts to regulate the sector and mitigate its environmental impact.

The environmental consequences of unregulated ASM are evident. In Senegal, similar practices have led to mercury contamination in the Faleme River, prompting a suspension of mining activities along its banks until 2027. In Ghana, the use of mercury and other hazardous chemicals in ASM poses serious risks to both ecosystems and public health.

To address these challenges, the Ghanaian government has established the GoldBod initiative, aiming to streamline small-scale gold purchases and combat smuggling. The removal of withholding taxes has also been implemented to reduce illegal trade. However, enforcement remains a significant hurdle, with many ASM operations continuing outside the legal framework.

The rise in ASM is not unique to Ghana. Across Africa, artisanal mining supports the livelihoods of millions but often operates in legal grey areas. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, for instance, ASM is a major component of the mining industry, yet it frequently involves child labor and unsafe working conditions. Efforts to formalize the sector have been inconsistent, leading to ongoing concerns about human rights and environmental sustainability.

The World Bank has introduced a new framework to promote sustainable and inclusive ASM practices. This approach emphasizes the professionalization of artisanal miners, urging governments to implement regulatory measures that ensure environmental stewardship and social well-being. By fostering partnerships among governments, multilateral institutions, and civil society, the framework seeks to integrate ASM into the formal economy, enhancing transparency and accountability.

Technological advancements offer potential solutions for sustainable mining. In Zimbabwe, the introduction of biological oxidation techniques has reduced pollution by 20%, minimizing the use of harmful chemicals like mercury and cyanide. Similarly, the adoption of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, is transforming mining operations across Africa, reducing carbon footprints and operational costs.

Despite these initiatives, the path to sustainable mining in Ghana remains fraught with challenges. The informal nature of ASM, coupled with limited access to financing and equipment, hampers efforts to improve efficiency and safety. Moreover, the lack of clear property rights and tenure security often leads to conflicts between artisanal miners and large-scale mining companies.

To mitigate these issues, experts advocate for comprehensive reforms that include simplifying licensing processes, providing technical training, and ensuring fair market access for artisanal miners. By integrating ASM into the formal economy, Ghana can enhance regulatory compliance, protect the environment, and promote equitable economic growth.