ADIHEX 2026 opens ticket sales for Abu Dhabi

Ticket sales have opened for the 23rd Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, which will run from August 28 to September 6 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

ADNEC Group, a Modon company, said visitors can purchase admission through the exhibition’s official digital channels and Ticketmaster. The launch begins the public countdown to one of Abu Dhabi’s largest heritage, outdoor lifestyle and specialist trade events.

ADIHEX 2026 will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club. The event is organised by ADNEC Group in cooperation with the club.

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The 10-day exhibition will bring together hunting, falconry, equestrian sports, wildlife conservation, camping, fishing, marine activities, crafts and outdoor equipment. Organisers are positioning the edition as a combined cultural attraction, consumer marketplace and international business platform.

The event will occupy halls one to 11 and the International Convention Centre at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Published visitor information lists daily opening hours from 10am to 10pm, although schedules for individual performances, auctions and workshops may vary.

ADIHEX enters its 23rd edition after setting new participation records in 2025. The previous exhibition attracted 379,572 visitors over nine days, an increase of 9.2 per cent from 2024. It hosted 2,068 exhibitors and brands from 68 countries across 92,000 square metres.

More than 60 per cent of the available exhibition space for the 2026 event had already been reserved by companies before the close of last year’s edition. The level of advance bookings reflects rising commercial interest from manufacturers, breeders, tourism operators, retailers and specialised service providers seeking access to buyers across the Gulf.

The exhibition will retain its 15-sector structure, covering equestrian activities, falconry, hunting and camping equipment, fishing and marine sports, arts and crafts, hunting tourism, caravans, Arabian salukis, knives and a traditional souq. The camel sector, introduced during the previous edition, is also expected to remain part of the programme.

Live falcon auctions will again be a central attraction. Pre-exhibition auctions are scheduled for August 15 and 16 and August 22 and 23. Further auctions will be held during the show on August 29 and 30 and September 5 and 6.

The auction programme has expanded beyond the exhibition halls through online bidding, allowing international participants to inspect falcon records and submit bids remotely. Falcon auctions linked to the 2025 edition generated Dh2.199 million in sales and attracted more than 21,795 in-person and online participants.

A camel auction held during the previous exhibition recorded sales of Dh1.7 million, adding another commercial dimension to an event historically associated with falconry and equestrian pursuits.

Family attractions planned for 2026 include falcon-handling experiences, archery activities, shooting simulations, art workshops and sessions on Emirati customs and Arabic coffee preparation. The Young Falconers Village will introduce children to falconry, animal welfare and heritage preservation through guided activities.

The arena programme is expected to feature equestrian displays, saluki competitions, falcon beauty contests and demonstrations by trainers and handlers. Detailed timetables and competition registrations are due to be released closer to the opening date.

Organisers are also expanding the educational component through a knowledge hub, seminars and workshops addressing sustainable hunting, wildlife protection and conservation. These themes have become increasingly important as the exhibition balances traditional practices with international environmental standards.

ADIHEX was launched in 2003 and has grown from a specialist regional gathering into a major event drawing exhibitors, collectors and visitors from dozens of countries. Its expansion has followed Abu Dhabi’s broader investment in cultural tourism, major exhibitions and heritage-related industries.

The exhibition also supports demand for hotels, transport, restaurants and retail services around ADNEC Centre. Several hotels are located within walking distance of the venue, while dedicated parking and traffic plans are typically introduced to manage visitor numbers during peak periods.