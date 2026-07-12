UAE intercepts Iranian missiles and drones

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The UAE activated its air defence network early on Sunday to intercept ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones launched from Iran, as a fresh exchange of attacks widened the Gulf conflict and triggered emergency alerts across several countries.

The Ministry of Defence said loud sounds heard in scattered parts of the country were caused by interception operations. Fighter aircraft and ground-based systems were responding to aerial threats approaching UAE territory, it said.

Residents were urged to remain indoors, avoid windows and follow official safety instructions. Mobile alerts warned people not to photograph or approach falling debris, which can remain dangerous after missiles or drones are destroyed in the air.

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No immediate figures were released for the number of incoming weapons or the locations they appeared to target. There was also no initial confirmation of casualties or significant damage in the UAE.

The renewed attack marked a sharp reversal after the country had avoided direct Iranian strikes for several weeks. The UAE was heavily targeted during earlier stages of the conflict, forcing authorities to activate layered missile defences and temporarily adjust aviation operations.

Sunday’s interceptions came as Iran launched attacks across the Gulf following another large wave of US strikes on its military infrastructure. Air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain, while security alerts were issued in Qatar and explosions were heard around Doha. Kuwait and Jordan also raised their defence readiness.

The United States said its operation struck about 140 sites connected to Iran’s missile, drone, radar and maritime capabilities. The attacks followed an Iranian assault on a Cyprus-flagged container ship near the Strait of Hormuz, where Tehran has sought to impose restrictions on commercial traffic.

The vessel, GFS Galaxy, was severely damaged after being struck and its crew abandoned ship. One crew member was reported missing. Iran said the ship had switched off tracking equipment, ignored warnings and entered a prohibited navigation route.

Washington rejected that justification and described the attack as an assault on civilian shipping. US forces said the strikes were intended to reduce Iran’s capacity to threaten vessels travelling through one of the world’s most important energy corridors.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps declared the Strait of Hormuz closed and warned shipping companies against entering without authorisation. Tehran has said the waterway will remain restricted until US military intervention in the region ends.

The strait links Gulf producers with the Arabian Sea and carries roughly a fifth of the world’s petroleum liquids. Any sustained disruption can affect oil prices, shipping insurance, freight costs and the supply of liquefied natural gas to international markets.

The latest confrontation has placed the UAE and other Gulf countries in an increasingly difficult security position. Their territory hosts military facilities used by the United States, while their economies depend on stable trade, aviation, energy exports and investment flows.

Abu Dhabi has repeatedly stated that it does not want its territory used for offensive operations against neighbouring states. It has also pressed for diplomacy, freedom of navigation and protection of civilian infrastructure throughout the conflict.

Iran has nevertheless accused Gulf governments of assisting US military operations. Gulf states have rejected the accusation and condemned attacks that place civilian communities, airports, ports and energy installations at risk.

The UAE has invested heavily in a layered air defence structure designed to counter weapons travelling at different speeds and altitudes. Its network includes Patriot and Terminal High Altitude Area Defence systems, fighter aircraft, surveillance radars and command centres that coordinate responses to simultaneous threats.

Defending against mixed attacks remains demanding because drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles follow different flight paths. Large barrages can also be designed to overwhelm radar coverage and force defenders to expend costly interceptors.

Commercial aviation faced renewed uncertainty as airlines monitored airspace restrictions and possible route changes. The UAE’s airports are among the world’s busiest international transit hubs, making any security disruption significant for passengers and global cargo networks.