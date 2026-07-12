US strikes Iran as Hormuz crisis deepens

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The United States launched a third round of strikes on Iran this week after Tehran declared the Strait of Hormuz closed and Iranian forces attacked a Cyprus-flagged container ship attempting to cross the strategic waterway.

US Central Command said President Donald Trump ordered the operation after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attacked the M/V GFS Galaxy, leaving one civilian crew member missing. The vessel suffered a fire and extensive engine-room damage that prevented it from continuing its voyage.

The strikes were aimed at reducing Iran’s capacity to threaten commercial vessels, including missile systems, drone facilities, surveillance equipment and other military infrastructure associated with maritime attacks. Washington said its actions were intended to protect freedom of navigation through a channel vital to international energy supplies and trade.

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Iran’s Revolutionary Guards navy announced that the strait would remain closed “until further notice” and until what it described as an end to US intervention in the region. Tehran said the GFS Galaxy had disabled or improperly operated its tracking equipment, ignored warnings and attempted to travel through an unauthorised route.

US Central Command rejected Iran’s justification, describing the vessel as a civilian commercial ship operating in international waters. It also disputed Tehran’s assertion that the waterway had been completely shut, saying merchant vessels continued to make passages despite severe disruption and heightened security risks.

The confrontation marked another sharp escalation in a conflict that has repeatedly spilled into shipping lanes and the airspace of Gulf states. Missile and drone threats prompted defensive action in several countries hosting US military installations, while shipping companies assessed whether to suspend voyages or reroute vessels away from the Gulf.

Iran warned that any retaliation for the ship incident would draw a severe response. The United States, meanwhile, indicated that further attacks on commercial traffic could trigger additional military action, raising the possibility of a prolonged contest over control of the strait.

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. Before the conflict disrupted maritime movements, roughly one-fifth of the world’s traded oil and liquefied natural gas passed through the narrow channel. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Iraq and Qatar depend heavily on the route for energy exports, although some supplies can be diverted through pipelines.

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Traffic through the waterway had already fallen sharply before Iran’s declaration. Ship-tracking data showed that only a small number of vessels were making the passage during several monitoring periods, compared with normal flows of nearly 20 ships over comparable stretches. Some tankers switched off tracking devices, delayed departures or remained at anchor while operators evaluated security warnings.

The latest disruption added pressure to oil markets and global supply chains. A sustained interruption could increase insurance premiums, freight rates and fuel costs even without a complete physical blockade. War-risk charges for vessels operating in the Gulf have risen as companies face the possibility of missile attacks, seizures, mines and damage to port infrastructure.

The confrontation has also weakened diplomatic attempts to stabilise the region. Qatar, Oman and Pakistan have maintained contacts with the parties, seeking arrangements that would protect commercial navigation and prevent military exchanges from widening. Proposals discussed during earlier negotiations included separate transit channels and stronger monitoring of shipping movements.

Those efforts have struggled against competing interpretations of navigation rules. Iran insists it has the authority to regulate passages close to its territorial waters and accuses some vessels of violating safety procedures. Washington maintains that the international shipping route must remain open and that Tehran cannot impose unilateral restrictions on commercial traffic.

The strikes followed earlier US operations against Iranian targets linked to attacks on merchant shipping. Trump has said the ceasefire framework established after the broader conflict is no longer functioning, although his administration has continued to support negotiations aimed at limiting further escalation.

Tehran’s announcement does not by itself establish an internationally recognised closure of the strait. Enforcing a blockade would require Iran to stop or deter vessels across both shipping lanes while facing US naval and air power deployed in the region. Even limited attacks, however, can discourage operators from entering the area and produce many of the commercial effects of a formal shutdown.