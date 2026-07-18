VinFast partners with Bespoke Logistics to strengthen electric motorcycle logistics capabilities in the Philippines

Mr. Irineo Niño Fabros, CEO of VinFast Electric Motorcycles Philippines (left), and Mr. Allan A. Mina, President and CEO of Bespoke Logistics, at the signing ceremony.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 July 2026

Under the agreement, Bespoke Logistics will operate an integrated mobility processing center and VinFast-authorized service workshop, responsible for warehousing, vehicle inspection, technical preparation of electric motorcycles prior to delivery, vehicle yard management, and transportation. Located in Carmona City, Cavite Province, the 20,000-square-meter facility has a storage capacity of up to 30,000 vehicles, helping streamline vehicle preparation, improve operational efficiency, and ensure product quality before delivery to customers.

As part of the partnership, VinFast will work closely with Bespoke Logistics to implement technician training and certification programs, transfer standardized operating procedures and quality control processes, and establish a parts supply system to support aftersales operations.

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Bespoke Logistics specializes in automotive logistics, offering an end-to-end service portfolio that includes pre-delivery inspection (PDI), warehousing, vehicle yard management, transportation, and vehicle delivery. The company also has extensive experience in warehouse-based technical operations and modern vehicle and inventory management systems, serving as a trusted logistics partner for multiple automotive brands in the Philippines.

Partnering with experienced local companies such as Bespoke Logistics will not only strengthen VinFast’s logistics and service capabilities in the Philippines but also provide a strong operational foundation for the delivery of its first electric motorcycles to customers.

The agreement forms part of VinFast’s long-term strategy to develop a comprehensive, international-standard electric motorcycle ecosystem in the Philippines. Alongside the launch of its diverse lineup of battery-swapping electric motorcycles, VinFast is steadily expanding its distribution network, aftersales services, and battery swapping infrastructure to deliver a seamless, convenient, and reliable ownership experience for customers.

Mr. Bui Viet Hung, VinFast Deputy CEO of Global Aftersales Service, said: “At VinFast, world-class products must be supported by robust infrastructure and exceptional aftersales services. Our partnership with Bespoke Logistics is a key milestone in strengthening our distribution and aftersales capabilities in line with global standards, ensuring that customers in the Philippines enjoy high quality products and services from day one of ownership.”

Mr. Allan A. Mina, President and CEO of Bespoke Logistics said: “We are proud to partner with VinFast as it develops its electric motorcycle ecosystem in the Philippines. We are committed to operating the facility in accordance with VinFast’s international standards while continuously enhancing our team’s capabilities and operational processes to support the brand’s long-term growth in the market.”

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Over the past few years, VinFast has steadily built a green mobility ecosystem across the Philippines, Indonesia, India, and other international markets through strategic partnerships with local companies and ecosystem partners such as Green GSM and V-Green. In addition to electric motorcycles, VinFast is expanding its product portfolio to include electric cars, electric bicycles, and electric buses, providing consumers with more sustainable mobility options while accelerating the global transition to greener transportation.

Hashtag: #VinFast

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam’s largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle (“EV”) company with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast’s product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally while expanding its production footprint with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.ph/

About Bespoke Logistics

Bespoke Logistics is a Philippine-based automotive logistics, warehousing, and mobility solutions company specializing in vehicle processing, stockyard management, electric vehicle support services, transportation, and distribution.

Through its Mobility Processing Center platform, Bespoke Logistics provides integrated solutions for automotive manufacturers, distributors, and emerging mobility brands operating in the Philippines.