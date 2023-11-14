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X-PITCH 2023 Global Winners Announced

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Celebrating Innovation Excellence in Deeptech Startups

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 November 2023 – X-PITCH, known as the X Games for Startups, concluded its 2023 edition on November 9, spotlighting ten finalists chosen from over 3,000 startups worldwide. The Finals, held at the prestigious National Gallery Singapore, saw a packed audience eagerly witnessing the convergence of cutting-edge ideas and entrepreneurial brilliance. Four deeptech startups emerged as award winners, set to receive a total investment of US$1 million.

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Pitch on the Singapore River bumboats

The competition featured unconventional semi-finals conducted on Singapore River bumboats – a groundbreaking first for the global startup arena. K. Yu, Organizing Committee Chair of X-PITCH 2023 and Founding Partner of XCEL NEXT, expressed his enthusiasm for the event’s continual evolution, stating, “At X-PITCH, we redefine startup competition every year, transforming it into the X Games of innovation. From skyscraper’s elevator to self-driving car and MRT in previous editions, we’ve always pushed the boundaries. This year, we took it to the water! X-PITCH is not just an event, but a journey into the extraordinary.”

X-PITCH 2023 extends its heartfelt gratitude to the supporting organizations A*StartCentral, Enterprise Singapore, and IMDA. The success of the event was made possible by the collaboration with the co-host e27 and co-organizers Block71 Singapore, BSSC, Cool Japan Fund, DOST-PCIEERD, HKSTP, HUB.ID, KOVA, MDEC, TA, TINVA, TusStar, and VITTBI. Special recognition is also given to sponsors AIOX Apex Angel Fund, Foxconn Technology, Media OutReach Newswire, Quan Ding Consulting, and Yulon Motor.

This year’s X-PITCH once again exemplifies its commitment to fostering innovation and providing a platform for outstanding startups to shine on a global stage. Congratulations to all the winners for their exceptional contributions to the world of deeptech.Hashtag: #xpitch #deeptech #startupcompetition

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About X-PITCH

X-PITCH is an iconic startup event in Asia, and probably the most challenging pitch contest in the world. Known as the “X Games for Startups”, founders go through a series of pitch challenges to win investments, awards, and exposure. Official website:

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