Building a Global EV Footprint: How VinFast and Local Partners Power Middle East Expansion

As EV adoption develops across the Middle East, VinFast is working with local partners across distribution, charging and aftersales to strengthen the ownership experience.

DUBAI, UAE – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 August 2026 – The global EV market is entering a stage where selling the vehicle is only part of the challenge. As more electric vehicles reach new markets, automakers with international reach also need to build the infrastructure, service capabilities and customer support systems that can sustain ownership long after the initial sale.

This is particularly relevant in the Middle East, where EV adoption is gaining momentum and international brands are expanding their presence. For newer EV manufacturers, establishing a reliable ownership ecosystem requires more than simply importing vehicles. It also means working with local partners that understand the market, regulations and customer expectations.

Vietnam-based VinFast is among the companies taking this approach. As it enters the Middle East, the company is making substantial commitments to customers, including a 10-year/200,000-km vehicle warranty, a 10-year unlimited-kilometer battery warranty and five years or 100,000 km of free service for the all-electric mid-size VF 8. Supporting such commitments requires an aftersales infrastructure capable of serving customers throughout the ownership journey, which is why VinFast is taking a partnership-led approach to its expansion in the UAE, combining its EV business with established local expertise across distribution, service and charging.

VinFast signed an exclusive dealership agreement with Al Tayer Motors in 2024 for the distribution of VinFast EVs in the UAE. Established in 1982, Al Tayer Motors is one of the UAE’s leading automotive groups and represents major European and American automotive brands. It has a network of sales, service and parts centers, supported by 2,700 employees and digital platforms including e-commerce and a dedicated app. Al Tayer Motors also planned to establish a network of VinFast facilities across the UAE, extending the brand’s local service infrastructure.

VinFast has continued to strengthen that infrastructure through additional partnerships. In February 2026, VinFast Middle East signed a Memorandum of Understanding with PlusX Electric, a DEWA-approved EV charging and electric mobility solutions provider in the UAE.

The partnership focuses on charging accessibility and customer support, with the two companies exploring Portable EV Charging Pods, on-demand mobile charging and emergency charging as part of EV roadside assistance. They will also explore scalable charging and mobile-support solutions for commercial and fleet customers, as well as digital integration to streamline charging bookings and service updates.

The same partnership model extends to VinFast’s wider global aftersales strategy. At its 2026 Global Business Conference, the company signed MOUs with 29 aftersales partners across its international markets, including the Middle East. The partners are expected to establish EV service workshops that meet VinFast’s global standards, while VinFast aims to expand to more than 1,100 service workshops globally in 2026. The network will be supported by standardized technician training and certification, consistent operating procedures and quality controls, while its parts network targets delivery of common spare parts within 24 hours in key markets.

For EV brands entering the Middle East, the strength of the local support network can therefore become a competitive advantage. As VinFast’s UAE strategy shows, bringing an EV to market increasingly means building the capabilities around it that can make ownership dependable over the long term.

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