ZTE Hong Kong and LSCM Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Hong Kong’s Digital and Intelligent Development

The MoU was signed at the LSCM Logistics Summit 2026 at Hong Kong Science Park

The two parties will collaborate on ICT infrastructure, AI, general computing, operating systems and cyber resilience

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 October 2026 – ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary ZTE (Hong Kong) Limited (“ZTE Hong Kong”) and The Logistics and Supply Chain MultiTech R&D Centre (“LSCM”) today officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Hong Kong Science Park during the LSCM Logistics Summit 2026.

The signing ceremony was attended by representatives of both parties. Ir Prof Alan Lam, Chairman of the Board of Directors of LSCM, and Mr. Mei Zhonghua, Senior Vice President of ZTE, jointly witnessed the signing; Mr. Simon Wong, Chief Executive Officer of LSCM, and Ms. Wang Huan, Managing Director of ZTE Hong Kong Representative Office, signed the MoU on behalf of both parties..

In accordance with the principles of complementary strengths, equality and mutual benefit, and win-win cooperation, both parties reached a consensus on cooperation focusing on Hong Kong’s digital and intelligent development, enhancing e-government information services, and promoting the local application of secure and reliable diversified technologies in Hong Kong. They also agreed to jointly cultivate a digital and intelligent industry ecosystem suited to Hong Kong’s actual needs.

The Logistics and Supply Chain MultiTech R&D Centre (LSCM) was established in 2006 with funding from the Innovation and Technology Fund of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government. Since its establishment, LSCM has been committed to researching and developing various technologies that promote the development of industries related to logistics and supply chains, and to assisting industries across Hong Kong and mainland China in adopting relevant technologies.

ZTE (Hong Kong) Limited was incorporated in Hong Kong in 2000 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ZTE Corporation. ZTE Hong Kong has been deeply rooted in the Hong Kong market for many years, serving local operators over the long term. It has a strong localized service team and delivery capability, enabling it to respond quickly to customer needs, as well as full-stack locally developed products and IT application innovation solutions, which have been widely implemented. With a deep understanding of the Hong Kong market and rich project experience, ZTE Hong Kong has achieved breakthroughs and established a presence in key industries such as the public sector and finance, providing safe and reliable ICT solutions to customers across various industries. In the future, ZTE Hong Kong will continue to leverage its localized service advantages to support the digital transformation of industries in Hong Kong.

Under the MoU, cooperation between the two parties covers areas including ICT infrastructure, artificial intelligence, general computing, operating systems, and cybersecurity. Both parties will also actively promote technology and talent exchange, fully leverage their respective R&D strengths, comprehensively carry out joint innovation in areas such as general computing and artificial intelligence, and jointly develop and incubate a digital and intelligent ecosystem suited to Hong Kong. Focusing on the C86 next-generation computing platform, the two parties will carry out in-depth cooperation in areas such as locally developed computing infrastructure development and the digital transformation of government and enterprises, jointly promoting the high-quality development of industries in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.

The signing of this MoU marks the official launch of the strategic cooperation between the two parties in promoting Hong Kong’s digital and intelligent development and the application of secure and reliable technologies. Both parties will take this opportunity to deepen cooperation and complement each other’s strengths, jointly contributing to Hong Kong’s innovation and technology development and enhancements in trusted public-sector digital capabilities.

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