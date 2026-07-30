Workers And Farmers To Protest Across India On August 10, 2026

By Dr. Gyan Pathak

National Convention of Workers and Farmers has called for a nationwide protests on August 10 as part of immediate programme of action against the anti-workers and anti-farmers policies of the Union Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have resolved organize demonstrations at state and district levels through several form of protests including rail and road blockades, workplace protests, and human chains.

Jointly organized by the Joint Platform of the 10 Central Trade Unions, the umbrella organization of farmers Union Samyukta Kisan Morcha, and Sectoral Federations and Associations on July 29, 2026 at Talkatora Stadium New Delhi, the Convention declared to intensify coordinated struggles of workers and farmers across the country. It also resolved to organise joint state-level conventions, decentralized Mahapadavs (great assemblies) and prepare for larger nationwide direct-action programmes if the demands remain unaddressed.









The convention gave out a resounding call to strengthen the unity of workers, farmers, students, youth and all democratic sections of society in defence of livelihoods, constitutional rights and national interests.

The convention also pledged to further strengthen the unity of workers and farmers, expand solidarity with democratic movements, and carry forward the struggle for a society based on equality, justice, secularism and social progress.

The Convention unanimously adopted a comprehensive declaration reiterating the demands to repeal the four Labour Codes, guarantee trade union rights, restore labour protections, ensure a statutory minimum wage of ₹42,000 linked to dearness allowance, guaranteed MSP at C2+50% with assured procurement, No to anti-farmer, anti-workers Foreign Trade Agreements (FTA), stop privatisation and the National Monetisation Pipeline 2.0, restore and strengthen MGNREGA, expand social security, create employment, strengthen public education and healthcare, defend the Public Distribution System, withdraw draconian laws, and protect constitutional and democratic rights among others.

The convention organised only days after the students’ protest led by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which led to resignation of the Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, seemed to be very energetic, and many speakers wanted a broader alliance with not only students but also other secular democratic organisations.

A resolution adopted read, “The growing unity of these major productive forces of the country is of utmost importance at this juncture when the country is faced with deep economic, political, social and cultural crises. The central government continues to pursue policies to the advantage of big corporates, national and foreign, whereas the inequalities have further been perpetuated amongst the people in general, and vulnerable and poor masses in particular.”

Their declaration stated that despite six general strikes in the last six years, the Union Government notified four Labour Codes and their Rules. “This aims to weaken and cripple the unions, making registration and recognition of trade unions difficult, whereas the de-registration and de-recognition are made easier while legalising violations by the employers,” the statement read.

As for the proposed and already done deals with some European countries, the USA and others, it was stated in their declaration that they were designed to the disadvantage of India’s farmers and the MSMEs. It stated, “Certainly this will pave the way for ruination for farmers, small businesses, trade and supply chain of our country. The right of farmers on seeds and scientific innovations by our agricultural universities for the advantage of our indigenous growth of agriculture is undermined and threatened.”

Among the participants in the convention were industrial workers, public sector employees, transport workers, bank and insurance employees, teachers, government employees, scheme workers, unorganised workers of all activities including piece rate workers, gig and platform workers, women workers, youth, pensioners, and several other sections of the society.

Speakers at the event were in unison against the anti-people policies of the government. They highlighted the deepening economic crisis, rising unemployment, unprecedented price rise, privatisation of public sector enterprises and public services, attacks on trade union rights through the Labour Codes, the neglect of farmers’ demands, against the damaging foreign trade agreements, shrinking democratic space, and increasing attempts to divide the people on communal, caste and other sectarian lines.

They also emphasised that only apart from fighting from their respective organisations and fronts, a broad and united movement of workers, farmers and all democratic forces can effectively defend the Constitution, protect livelihoods and safeguard India’s secular and democratic character.

It was decided in the convention that the worker-farmer joint movement will intensify through massive Gram Sabhas and Kisan Panchayats in every village to mobilise farmers and build grassroots unity, alongside district-level rallies and state-wide dharnas to expose the government’s anti-worker and anti-farmer agenda. It will also undertake symbolic and mass civil disobedience actions against financial institutions engaged in predatory loan recoveries. If the government fails to respond within the stipulated time, a nationwide Bharat Bandh will be called, followed by a sustained siege of government offices and financial institutions until the demands of the workers and farmers are accepted in writing. (IPA Service)

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