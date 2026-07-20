Four fault lines are cracking beneath this rally

Markets rarely break for one reason. Right now there are four forces pulling at global equities simultaneously, and none of them has fully played out yet. Investors heading into next week need to understand all four, because treating any single one in isolation misses the bigger picture.

Start with the rotation nobody predicted a month ago. Tech has stalled while old-economy value has caught a bid. The Nasdaq 100 is down 0.5% over the past month, while the FTSE 100, stacked with banks, miners, and energy majors rather than chipmakers, is up nearly 2%.

The broader Stoxx Europe 600 closed at a record on Friday before slipping this week on inflation worries. Volatility inside tech has been sharper still: Samsung Electronics has fallen almost 10% over the past week despite beating earnings expectations, a reminder that even strong results are getting punished when positioning has run this hot.

There’s no obvious trigger, no leveraged fund blowing up, no clean correlation with oil; for stretches of April, tech and crude were even moving in the same direction. The absence of a smoking gun is exactly why this looks less like the end of the AI trade and more like a healthy pause working itself out before the next leg higher.

The second fault line runs through the Strait of Hormuz. The ceasefire brokered on June 17 is fraying, with the current administration declaring it effectively dead after ships using the Oman shipping route were attacked over the weekend, a route Washington and its allies favour precisely because it denies Tehran the leverage of a narrower passage closer to Iranian waters.

Brent crude has jumped 6% over 5 days to $76, yet that’s only $10 above pre-crisis levels, telling investors the market still expects a negotiated outcome rather than open conflict. A White House under pressure to avoid new ground deployments, sensitive to gasoline prices at home, and eager for a resolved conflict ahead of the midterms has strong incentive to get back to the table quickly, and history suggests that incentive usually wins out.

Treasury markets are already positioning for the inflation risk regardless: the 2-year yield has hit an 18-month high of 4.2%, well above the Fed’s 3.5% to 3.75% target range, with traders now fully pricing a quarter-point hike in October to keep energy-driven inflation contained.

The third fault line sits in Tokyo. Japan’s 10-year government bond yield has climbed to 2.9%, the highest in 30 years, yet the yen has kept weakening rather than strengthening, trading near ¥167 to the dollar, its softest level since November 1986.

Investors are nervous that Tokyo’s $2 trillion long-term investment program will push a debt load already more than twice the size of Japan’s economy even higher.

There’s a genuine tail risk lurking underneath: if the yen looks oversold enough and JGB yields attractive enough, a sharp reversal could pull the yen carry trade apart, with investors selling US Treasuries to unwind cheap yen borrowing at the exact moment Washington is issuing record volumes of new debt.

It’s a collision worth watching closely, not a footnote, and Tokyo faces its own bind either way: lower borrowing costs are welcome, but a sharply stronger yen would hit exporters and slow growth just as the government needs both under control.

The fourth fault line is geopolitical repositioning. Renewed friction around USMCA and NATO commitments is pushing allies in Europe, Canada, and Asia toward building their own strategic capacity in AI, rare earths, and renewable energy rather than depending on Washington for cover.

This is a real cost story for global business: duplicated defence spending, new supply chains, longer procurement timelines, all of which show up eventually in corporate margins. It also creates leverage.

An America that lets its allies feel the cost of going it alone typically ends up negotiating from a stronger position, not a weaker one, and history suggests Washington uses that leverage to secure better terms rather than watch the relationship dissolve.

Investors should watch which way Beijing and Moscow lean in response, since both stand to gain if nervous allies drift toward hedging their bets rather than doubling down on Washington.

None of these four pressures is decisive on its own. Together, they explain why an index sitting near record highs can feel this unsettled underneath the surface.

Investors would do well to treat next week less as a moment to bet on any single outcome and more as a stress test of which pressure point moves first: oil, yields, the yen, or trade.

Whichever cracks first will likely set the tone for the rest of the summer.

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