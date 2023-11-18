logo
Clash between rival Shiv Sena factions in Mumbai

The Mumbai police have registered an offence against 60 unidentified persons in connection with the clash that occurred between supporters of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray at Shivaji Park here, an official said on Friday. Workers of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Shiv Sena (UBT) shouted slogans against each other at the memorial of party founder late Bal Thackeray in the Shivaji Park area of central Mumbai, on the eve of his death anniversary on Thursday night.

Supporters of the Shiv Sena (UBT) gathered at the spot and protested the visit of workers from the rival faction, causing the clash, the official said. Some supporters were manhandled, and the situation was brought under control by the police, he said. An offence has been registered against 60 persons under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act, the official said. The police are examining CCTV footage and video recording of the incident to ascertain the identities of those involved and action will be taken accordingly, he added. The Shiv Sena split in June last year following a rebellion by Shinde, and both factions have since been trying to claim the legacy of Bal Thackeray, reverentially called ’Hinduhriday Samrat’ by supporters.

