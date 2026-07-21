Digital marketplace widens UAE creative talent access

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

A Dubai-based digital marketplace is expanding direct hiring of models, actors, influencers and entertainers, giving businesses a faster route to creative professionals for advertising campaigns, productions and events.

GulfGotTalents allows brands, advertising agencies, production houses, casting directors and event organisers to search verified profiles using criteria including location, profession, language, age and experience. Employers can post assignments, receive applications and communicate directly with candidates, reducing dependence on intermediaries during the early stages of casting.

The platform covers television commercials, films, fashion shoots, social media productions, corporate functions, exhibitions, weddings and live entertainment. Its database includes models, actors, dancers, singers, presenters, promotional staff, photographers, videographers and production crew across the UAE and wider Gulf.

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More than 10,000 creative professionals are listed on the marketplace, while over 5,500 casting and entertainment projects have been handled through the business. The company says the activity has generated thousands of paid opportunities for performers seeking access to legitimate assignments.

Creative professionals can register without charge, create profiles, upload portfolios and apply for advertised work. Businesses can search the database or publish a project brief describing the roles, skills and availability they require. Applicants can then be shortlisted through a single interface.

Founder Faizan Mustak Bhadeliya said the service was designed to make talent recruitment faster, easier and more transparent. His experience of more than a decade in casting and entertainment exposed recurring difficulties for both employers and performers, including lengthy searches, fragmented communication and uncertainty over whether opportunities were genuine.

Direct marketplaces are gaining ground across the creative economy as brands produce larger volumes of video, social media and event content. Marketing teams that once commissioned a limited number of major campaigns now require performers and production specialists for short videos, product launches, livestreams, influencer collaborations and location-specific promotions.

That shift has increased demand for searchable databases that can produce candidates quickly. Language, nationality, cultural background, age range and location can be crucial for campaigns designed for the UAE’s diverse population. Digital filtering can narrow the field before auditions, reducing administrative work for agencies operating under tight deadlines.

The model also gives independent performers greater control over their profiles and availability. Many emerging actors, models and entertainers struggle to secure representation from established agencies, particularly at the beginning of their careers. A public portfolio can provide another route to paid work, although candidates must still evaluate contracts, usage rights and payment terms carefully.

Transparency remains a central issue in creative recruitment. Performers can face unclear fee structures, unpaid test assignments, misleading casting calls and demands for advance payments. Employers may encounter inaccurate portfolios, unavailable candidates or uncertainty over professional experience. Verification systems can reduce these risks, but their effectiveness depends on how identity, experience and submitted material are checked.

Contracts are particularly important when images or performances will be used in advertising. Fees can vary substantially depending on the length of a shoot, the prominence of the campaign and the territories in which content will appear. Television, outdoor advertising, international distribution and long-term digital use can command additional payments beyond the basic performance fee.

Working models in Dubai may charge from several hundred dirhams for smaller assignments to thousands of dirhams a day for established commercial work. Major campaigns involving recognised performers can cost considerably more. Usage rights, overtime, transport, wardrobe, hair and make-up, exclusivity clauses and rushed bookings can add to the final expense.

The marketplace competes with traditional casting agencies that provide managed services, including negotiations, scheduling and on-set coordination. Agencies may remain attractive for complex productions requiring a single point of responsibility. Digital platforms, however, can offer broader choice and lower search costs for employers prepared to manage contracting and logistics directly.

Dubai’s position as a regional centre for advertising, film production, fashion, tourism and major events has created steady demand for multilingual performers. The city hosts international exhibitions, product launches, television shoots and branded experiences throughout the year, while businesses increasingly tailor promotional material to separate audience groups.