du completes sovereign cloud shift for Dubai Taxi

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

du has completed the deployment of its National Hypercloud platform for Dubai Taxi Company, establishing what the partners describe as the UAE’s first fully operational sovereign hyperscale cloud environment for the transport sector.

The project moves Dubai Taxi Company’s core technology workloads onto infrastructure hosted and operated within the UAE, giving the mobility provider greater control over sensitive operational data while expanding its access to advanced computing, artificial intelligence and database services.

The deployment follows an agreement signed by du and Dubai Taxi Company at GITEX Global in October 2025. The initial accord set out plans to modernise the company’s mission-critical systems through du’s Oracle Alloy-based cloud platform, replacing parts of its legacy technology environment with scalable infrastructure designed for regulated and government-linked organisations.

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Completion of the migration gives Dubai Taxi Company a locally managed platform for running applications connected to fleet operations, customer services, financial processes and corporate systems. The architecture is intended to improve workload performance and availability while reducing technical complexity and the cost of maintaining ageing infrastructure.

Data residency has become a central issue for government bodies and companies operating essential services as they move more applications to public-cloud environments. Sovereign cloud systems seek to combine the scale and flexibility offered by international hyperscale platforms with controls that keep data, infrastructure management and regulatory oversight within national jurisdiction.

du’s National Hypercloud is hosted in the company’s UAE data centres and provides infrastructure, platform and software services through technology supplied by Oracle. The platform includes high-performance computing, autonomous database tools, cybersecurity capabilities and infrastructure designed to support artificial intelligence workloads.

Dubai Taxi Company is the largest taxi operator in Dubai, holding about 45 per cent of the emirate’s taxi market. Its operations span taxis, luxury limousines, buses and last-mile delivery services, making reliable digital infrastructure important for dispatching vehicles, processing transactions, managing drivers and maintaining customer-facing platforms.

The company was established in 1994 and began operations the following year with 221 vehicles. It has since developed into an integrated mobility business with a fleet running across several service categories. Its expanding digital systems generate substantial volumes of operational information from bookings, vehicles, drivers, payment channels and customer interactions.

Moving those systems to a sovereign cloud platform could support faster analysis of fleet demand, vehicle utilisation and service performance. Artificial intelligence tools may also be used to improve forecasting, automate administrative processes and identify patterns that help allocate vehicles more efficiently during periods of high demand.

The platform is expected to make it easier for Dubai Taxi Company to connect its existing services with emerging mobility technologies. These may include autonomous vehicles, smart transport networks, digital mapping platforms and systems that exchange live data with roads, traffic-management centres and public transport operators.

Dubai has set targets to increase the role of autonomous transport and digitally connected mobility services. Achieving those goals requires computing systems capable of processing information securely and at high speed while complying with rules governing government and transport data.

The National Hypercloud deployment also gives du a prominent reference project as it seeks to expand beyond traditional telecommunications services. The operator has been building its business in data centres, cybersecurity, cloud computing and enterprise technology as demand rises among government departments and regulated companies.

du launched the National Hypercloud in July 2025 as a sovereign-grade service for government entities and large organisations. The company positioned itself as a locally operated hyperscale provider capable of offering public-cloud functionality while meeting national requirements for security, compliance and operational independence.

The platform subsequently became the first sovereign cloud of its type to receive certification from the UAE Cyber Security Council, strengthening its credentials for handling workloads belonging to government bodies, critical infrastructure operators and businesses in tightly regulated sectors.

Sovereign cloud investment is accelerating across the Gulf as governments treat control over data and artificial intelligence infrastructure as a strategic priority. Telecommunications groups, global technology companies and state-backed digital firms are developing local cloud environments to serve financial institutions, healthcare providers, energy companies and public agencies.