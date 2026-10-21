Jio Platforms opens record $3.2 billion public offering

Jio Platforms opens its $3.2 billion initial public offering to public investors on Wednesday, launching India’s biggest share sale and the first flotation from Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance group in two decades.

The telecom and digital services company has priced its shares between Rs 1,065 and Rs 1,119, with subscriptions running until Friday. At the upper end, the offering of 270 million new shares would raise approximately Rs 30,213 crore and value Jio at about $108 billion.

The issue surpasses the previous fundraising record set by Hyundai Motor India’s 2024 flotation. Its scale makes the three-day subscription period an important gauge of demand for large listings amid volatile equity markets and heightened scrutiny of technology valuations.

Jio has already secured institutional commitments. Anchor investors were allocated shares worth $853 million ahead of the public offering, with participants including BlackRock and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. That early demand provides an indication of institutional interest but does not guarantee a strong debut or subsequent share performance.

The pricing range also puts the spotlight on whether investors accept the company’s proposed valuation after a period of uneven performance across new listings. Strong anchor participation may support confidence, although retail demand and the willingness of institutions to place additional bids will be measured separately during the public subscription window. The eventual trading price will depend on prevailing market conditions once shares begin changing hands.

The offering is significant because Jio combines a large, profitable telecommunications business with ambitions in artificial intelligence, cloud services and other digital products. Investors must assess how much of its valuation reflects established earnings and how much depends on future expansion into newer businesses.

Jio’s mobile network serves more than 500 million subscribers, making it India’s largest telecom operator and one of the world’s biggest mobile networks within a single national market. Its customer base provides an established distribution channel for broadband, enterprise services and consumer digital products.

Meta and Google are among Jio’s existing shareholders, having invested during an earlier fundraising programme. Their participation helped establish Jio’s position as a technology platform beyond conventional mobile connectivity, although telecommunications continues to account for the overwhelming majority of its business.

For the financial year ending March 2026, Jio recorded approximately $15.5 billion in revenue and $3.2 billion in profit. Telecom operations contributed 90 per cent of its business, highlighting the importance of subscriber spending, network costs and competition to the company’s financial outlook.

Analysts have identified average revenue per user as a critical measure of future growth. With Jio already serving such a large customer base, further earnings expansion may increasingly depend on higher customer spending, broadband uptake and additional services rather than rapid gains in mobile subscribers alone.

The listing arrives as international investors reassess exposure to artificial intelligence companies and question whether ambitious spending plans will produce commensurate returns. Jio’s established telecom cash flows offer a different investment profile, but its technology ambitions still require capital and carry execution risks.

Proceeds from the fresh share issue are intended primarily to support debt repayment at Reliance Jio Infocomm, alongside corporate purposes. Because the transaction comprises newly issued equity rather than a sale of existing holdings, the proceeds will go to the company instead of shareholders cashing out their stakes.

Reliance Industries retains a controlling interest in Jio Platforms. The flotation will create a market valuation for a major business within the conglomerate, potentially giving investors a clearer basis for assessing its contribution to Reliance’s overall value.

The transaction comes during the festive investment season, when household participation in financial markets can be active. Nevertheless, the size of the offer means institutional orders are likely to be important in determining overall subscription levels. Demand in individual investor categories may vary, and applications can exceed the shares available without establishing the price at which the stock will trade after listing.

The public offer includes a reservation worth up to Rs 2,500 crore for eligible Reliance Industries shareholders and another worth up to Rs 500 crore for eligible employees. Retail investors have a separate allocation, broadening participation beyond large institutions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on October 28, subject to completion of allotment and formalities. The proposed listing is on the BSE and National Stock Exchange, with the final issue price to be determined through the bidding process.