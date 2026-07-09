Keyper funding targets UAE rent overhaul

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Keyper has raised US$11 million in Series A funding to expand its monthly rent payment platform and digital property infrastructure across the UAE, as tenants and landlords adjust to a housing market under pressure from high demand, rising rents and changing payment expectations.

The round was backed by Speedinvest, Mashreq’s NeoVentures, Middle East Venture Partners, Dubai Future District Fund, Property Finder and other regional investors. The funding gives the Dubai-based proptech company fresh capital to scale its Rent Now, Pay Later product, deepen landlord services and support wider adoption of monthly rent payments across property listings and management channels.

Keyper’s model addresses one of the most entrenched features of the UAE rental market: the use of large upfront cheques, often paid annually or in a small number of instalments. The platform allows tenants to split annual rent into monthly card payments, while landlords can receive predictable income and access digital tools to manage properties, monitor valuations and track performance.

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The Series A raise comes as flexible rent payment models move from niche offerings towards broader market adoption. Property Finder’s partnership with Keyper has positioned monthly rental payment technology for wider integration into property search and leasing workflows, with selected listings expected to support instalment-based payments as the system scales.

For tenants, the appeal is straightforward. Rent is one of the largest household expenses in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, yet salaries are typically paid monthly. The mismatch between income cycles and rent obligations has long created cash-flow strain, especially for new arrivals, families moving homes and residents facing steep renewal increases. Monthly payments reduce the need to lock up large sums in advance, although the total cost, platform fees and card charges remain important considerations.

For landlords, the offer is more complex. Some property owners have relied on upfront cheques for liquidity and certainty, while others may prefer a digital system that improves collection, lowers administrative friction and provides clearer oversight of rental portfolios. Keyper’s proposition seeks to bridge that gap by combining tenant payment flexibility with landlord cash-flow tools and property management data.

The company has already built services around leasing, rental payments, owner dashboards and portfolio visibility. Its app describes features that allow tenants to pay rent by card, earn card rewards where applicable and avoid cheque-based processes, while property owners can monitor returns, valuations and comparable transactions. The company presents itself as a platform for renting and managing property rather than only a payments provider.

The funding follows earlier financing that included a US$4 million pre-Series A equity round and a US$30 million Shariah-compliant sukuk financing arrangement. That earlier capital gave the company room to build its rent-now-pay-later product and expand digital onboarding, tenant screening and landlord services. The new Series A round signals investor confidence that flexible rent payments can become part of the UAE’s mainstream housing infrastructure.

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Dubai’s property cycle has created fertile ground for such platforms. Population growth, business expansion, wealth inflows and limited availability in popular communities have pushed rents higher across many districts. While new supply is entering the market, affordability remains a central concern for residents, particularly in family housing and well-connected neighbourhoods.

The UAE’s real estate sector is also becoming more data-driven. Digital listings, automated valuations, tenant screening, payment rails and landlord dashboards are changing how homes are marketed, leased and managed. That shift is attracting venture capital into companies that sit between real estate, fintech and consumer services.

Competition is likely to intensify as banks, portals, brokerages and property management firms seek a role in rental payments. The winners will depend on pricing, regulatory alignment, landlord acceptance, tenant trust and integration with listing platforms. Payment flexibility alone may not be enough unless the system also reduces disputes, protects both sides of the lease and offers transparent terms.

Keyper’s investor base gives it access to venture capital expertise, banking infrastructure, real estate distribution and regional market knowledge. Mashreq’s NeoVentures brings a financial services angle, Property Finder offers listing-market reach, while MEVP and Speedinvest add regional and international venture backing. Dubai Future District Fund’s participation reflects the emirate’s wider push to develop technology-led business models within strategic sectors.