Snapchat adds Plans tool for organising meet-ups

Snap has introduced a new planning feature inside Snapchat that lets users organise gatherings, invite friends and track responses without moving conversations to another app.

The feature, called Plans, is designed for occasions ranging from informal meet-ups and study sessions to birthdays and other group events. Users can create an event, add key details and send invitations directly through Snapchat chats, keeping the planning process within the service where many of those conversations already take place.

Plans allows an organiser to invite as many as 200 friends. Invitees can respond to an event inside the app, while Bitmoji characters linked to participants change to reflect their RSVP status. Snapchat also sends automatic reminders ahead of an event, reducing the need for hosts to follow up separately with guests.

A new My Plans area on user profiles gives people a central place to view and manage forthcoming and past events. The feature effectively adds a structured layer to the chat-based coordination that already happens on Snapchat, turning messages about where and when to meet into an event with invitations, responses and reminders.

The launch extends Snapchat’s existing set of tools for organising activity among friends. The app already supports Group Chats involving up to 200 friends and has a Countdowns feature that lets users create an event date, choose whether to keep it private or share it, and invite friends to count down to the occasion.

Plans goes further by bringing invitation management and attendance responses into one workflow. That may be particularly useful for groups that would otherwise coordinate through a mix of private messages, group chats, calendar entries and separate invitation services.

The feature also reinforces Snap’s focus on direct interaction among friends, an area the company continues to emphasise as it competes for attention with short-form video, messaging and social platforms. Rather than creating a separate event network, Snap is placing the function inside profiles and chats that users already visit.

Snapchat had an average 493 million daily active users in the second quarter of 2026, up 5 per cent from a year earlier, according to Snap’s regulatory filing. The company said monthly active users reached 971 million during the period, giving new social features a large potential audience as they are rolled out.

Snap reported second-quarter revenue of $1.599 billion, up 19 per cent year on year, while its net loss narrowed to $164 million from $262.6 million a year earlier. Average revenue per user rose to $3.25 from $2.87, and the company generated $120.5 million in free cash flow.

Chief executive and co-founder Evan Spiegel said when the company released those results that Snap was working to strengthen its core business while improving advertising performance and expanding direct revenue. The new planning function fits within the company’s continuing effort to make Snapchat more useful for everyday communication rather than relying only on content consumption.

Snap has also been investing heavily in augmented reality and wearable computing. The company is preparing to showcase its SPECS augmented-reality glasses on September 16, but the Plans release centres on a more conventional social task: arranging real-world gatherings among friends.

Snapchat’s design around close contacts gives the feature a different emphasis from public event-discovery services. Invitations are delivered through one-to-one chats, and the feature is aimed at plans among existing friends rather than at promoting events to a broad public audience.

The use of Bitmoji adds a familiar Snapchat visual element to what is otherwise a practical scheduling tool. Bitmoji is used across profiles, chats, maps and other parts of Snapchat, and Snap said last year that more than 320 million people globally used Bitmoji each day.

For users, the practical change is that a conversation about meeting can now be converted into a formal plan without copying details into another service. Hosts can see responses in Snapchat, invite a large group and rely on the app to issue reminders before the agreed date.