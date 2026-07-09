Mercato opens free giant slide for summer

Mercato Shopping Mall has opened a giant indoor slide for children and adults, offering visitors a free attraction throughout the Dubai Summer Surprises campaign until August 30.

The slide is operating daily at the Jumeirah shopping centre in three sessions: 10am to 12.45pm, 2pm to 4.45pm and 6pm to 7.45pm. Entry does not require a purchase, widening access for families seeking indoor activities during Dubai’s hottest months.

The installation allows participants to descend a long enclosed slope into a colourful landing area. It is open to visitors of different age groups, making it an unusual mall attraction that is not restricted to younger children. Social media footage from the venue has shown adults joining children on the slide, helping the activity attract attention beyond the usual family entertainment audience.

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The attraction forms part of Mercato’s programme for Dubai Summer Surprises, which runs at the mall from July 2 to August 30. The seasonal campaign combines entertainment, retail promotions and prize draws as shopping centres compete for visitors during a period when high temperatures limit outdoor recreation.

Mercato is also staging free circus performances and family shows from Wednesday to Sunday during the festival period. Some performances begin from 4pm on selected days, allowing visitors to combine the slide with live entertainment without paying an admission charge. The programme includes international circus acts and interactive experiences designed for mixed-age audiences.

The free-access format comes as Dubai malls expand their role beyond shopping, using seasonal attractions to increase footfall and encourage visitors to remain at venues for longer periods. Indoor leisure programmes become especially significant during the summer, when temperatures and humidity reduce the appeal of parks, beaches and other open-air destinations during daytime hours.

Mercato has previously installed a giant indoor slide during Dubai Summer Surprises, with strong public interest leading to its return. The 2025 edition allowed users to reserve fast-track slots through the mall’s PrivilegePLUS application, alongside free circus performances and shopping rewards. This year’s version continues the attraction while extending the broader campaign through the end of August.

The mall is located on Jumeirah Beach Road and is known for its Italian Renaissance-inspired design, with indoor streets, balconies and a central piazza. Its architecture provides a distinctive setting for large installations and performances, while its compact layout places entertainment, restaurants, cinemas and retail outlets within walking distance.

Alongside the slide and stage shows, Mercato and the neighbouring Town Centre Jumeirah are running a shopping promotion offering customers entries into a draw for a Cadillac LYRIQ. Shoppers receive one entry for every Dh200 spent after scanning their PrivilegePLUS identification at checkout. The draw is scheduled for August 31 under the supervision of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

The purchase-linked prize campaign is separate from the giant slide, which remains free and does not require shoppers to enter the raffle or spend money at the mall. That distinction has become central to the attraction’s online popularity, with families highlighting it as a low-cost option during the school holiday period.

Dubai Summer Surprises has developed into one of the emirate’s main seasonal retail and entertainment programmes, bringing together shopping offers, competitions, live performances and children’s activities across participating destinations. Malls increasingly use immersive installations and shareable attractions to draw visitors who may otherwise shop online or limit non-essential outings during summer.