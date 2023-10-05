Paradise Vietnam: The Maritime Tourism On Ha Long Bay And Lan Ha Bay

logo
Paradise Vietnam has been pioneering maritime tourism with international-standard cruises and hotels in Ha Long Bay and Lan Ha Bay for 16 years.

Vietnam – October 5, 2023

Since the first cruise set sail on November 14, 2008, Paradise Vietnam has embarked on a journey of success and growth, and currently boasts the most luxurious fleet of cruise liners in Vietnam, leading in the luxury cruise industry.

The options offered by Paradise Vietnam include overnight cruises, the boutique Paradise Sails, Paradise Peak, Paradise Elegance, Paradise Grand (Lan Ha Bay), a day cruise Paradise Explorer, and dining cruise Paradise Delight. Each cruise has its own distinct style, providing unique experiences. In addition to its cruise tours, Paradise Vietnam was proud to open Paradise Suites – the first boutique hotel on Tuan Chau Island.

Paradise Vietnam all-inclusive cruise packages:

  • 2-day-1-night on Paradise Elegance/ Paradise Sails/ Paradise Peak/ Paradise Grand from $123/ pax.
  • Combo Paradise Suites hotel – Paradise Elegance from $170.
  • Combo Paradise Suites hotel – Paradise Delight dining cruise from $92.

On a journey to explore the breathtaking Ha Long Bay and Lan Ha Bay, Paradise Vietnam offers travelers a diverse and unique journey. The lunch buffet serves up a variety of outstanding Asian and European dishes, while the set menu dinner combines delectable European cuisine and a live music set with cocktails and smoothies.

Paradise Vietnam explores captivating destinations in Ha Long Bay and Lan Ha Bay, such as Ti Top Island with its pristine beach, elevated observatory and the awe-inspiring Surprise Cave – regarded as the bay’s largest and most beautiful. Guests can get back to nature with kayaking adventures to admire the natural wonders and immerse themselves in the region’s unique culture.

Paradise Vietnam does not stop there. Guests can take part in Tai Chi classes to embrace tranquility in the mornings, and learn the art of Vietnamese cooking to make their own traditional spring rolls. Along with many other memorable moments, Paradise Vietnam promises to create an unforgettable journey across this stunning part of the world.

On its ongoing voyage of discovery, Paradise Vietnam is committed to delivering the very best of cruise, hotel, and culinary experiences, pushing the boundaries of excellence and maintaining its leading position in Vietnam’s maritime tourism industry. For more information, please visit https://www.paradisevietnam.com

About Paradise Vietnam

Paradise Vietnam’s goal is to be at the forefront of the luxury cruise and hotel market in Ha Long and Lan Ha bays, offering unparalleled products. Paradise Vietnam’s hallmark is an unwavering commitment to delivering first-class quality to distinguished guests.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ParadiseVietnamGroup

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/paradisevietnam/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ParadiseVNGroup

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/paradisevietnamgroup/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/paradise-cruise

Name: Paradise Vietnam
Organization: Tuan Chau 5 Star Yacht Joint Stock Company
Address: International visitors, Gate 3, 4 Port, Ha Long City, Quang Ninh Province 200000 or Gate 3,4, Tuan Chau International Port, Tuan Chau Island, Ha Long City, Quang Ninh Province
Phone: (+84) 906 099 606
Website: https://www.paradisevietnam.com/

Video URL: https://youtu.be/t-foc7BpgoU

