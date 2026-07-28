Tornado tears through north-eastern Wisconsin communities

A powerful tornado tore across north-eastern Wisconsin on Monday, damaging homes, businesses and vehicles while cutting electricity to tens of thousands of customers.

The National Weather Service confirmed that the tornado struck parts of Winnebago and Outagamie counties during a severe thunderstorm outbreak driven by intense heat, high humidity and unstable atmospheric conditions. Preliminary surveys identified damage consistent with at least an EF2 tornado in Menasha, where winds of that strength can range from 111 to 135 miles per hour.

Communities around Menasha, Appleton, Neenah and neighbouring areas reported uprooted trees, collapsed structures, roofs torn from buildings and vehicles overturned or crushed by debris. Utility poles and power lines were brought down across several neighbourhoods, blocking roads and complicating emergency access.

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More than 30,000 homes and businesses lost electricity at the height of the disruption. Repair crews were deployed across the affected region, though fallen trees, damaged equipment and continuing storm hazards slowed restoration work.

No deaths were immediately reported. Authorities were assessing possible injuries while search teams checked damaged buildings and vehicles. Emergency officials warned that the absence of confirmed fatalities could change as crews entered areas that had been inaccessible during the storm.

Local fire departments responded to reports of gas leaks, electrical hazards and people trapped by fallen trees. Residents were urged to avoid damaged neighbourhoods to allow emergency vehicles, utility workers and assessment teams to move safely.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said state agencies were prepared to support communities affected by the tornado and associated storms. Local emergency management officials opened shelters for people unable to remain in damaged homes or properties without electricity.

The storm arrived after temperatures and humidity climbed across the upper Midwest, creating conditions favourable for severe thunderstorms. A strong cold front interacting with warm, moisture-rich air helped generate rotating storms capable of producing tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail.

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Radar imagery showed the system intensifying as it moved across the Fox Valley. Tornado warnings were issued as meteorologists detected rotation, giving residents time to move into basements, interior rooms and other protected spaces.

The damage survey remained preliminary, with weather specialists examining construction failures, debris patterns and the path of destruction to determine the tornado’s maximum strength, width and distance travelled. Final ratings can change as teams inspect additional locations.

An EF2 classification indicates considerable damage. Well-built homes can lose roofs, mobile homes can be destroyed and large trees may snap or become uprooted. Vehicles can also be lifted or overturned.

The tornado added to an active severe-weather year across Wisconsin and neighbouring states. Earlier outbreaks produced dozens of tornadoes across the upper Midwest, including storms that damaged homes and agricultural properties in western and central Wisconsin.

Researchers have documented shifts in where tornadoes occur across the United States, although linking an individual storm to long-term climate change remains difficult. Warmer air can hold more moisture, increasing the energy available to thunderstorms, but tornado formation also depends on wind direction, wind speed at different altitudes and the structure of individual storm systems.

The concentration of damage around populated parts of the Fox Valley raised concerns about the economic cost. The region contains manufacturing plants, warehouses, retail centres and residential neighbourhoods linked by heavily used roads and electricity networks.

Businesses were inspecting buildings for structural damage and water intrusion. Some operations were expected to remain closed while engineers assessed roofs, walls and electrical systems. Insurers also began preparing for claims involving homes, vehicles and commercial properties.

Emergency officials advised residents photographing damage to avoid unstable walls, exposed wiring and broken gas lines. Property owners were also warned about fraudulent contractors who often approach communities after destructive storms.

Schools, community facilities and local authorities were reviewing whether buildings could open safely. Road crews worked to remove trees and debris, while police established temporary closures around the hardest-hit locations.

Weather conditions were expected to become less favourable for tornado development as the storm system moved south towards Illinois and weakened. Flooding and additional wind damage remained possible where thunderstorms continued.

Utility companies said restoration would proceed in stages, beginning with hospitals, emergency services and infrastructure serving the largest number of customers. Homes in areas requiring pole replacement or extensive line reconstruction could face longer outages.

Survey teams were expected to issue detailed findings after completing ground inspections and reviewing radar data, photographs and eyewitness accounts. The final assessment will guide disaster assistance, rebuilding requirements and future emergency planning across the affected Wisconsin communities.

Hormuz disruption reshapes Gulf energy confidence

Disruption through the Strait of Hormuz has weakened confidence in Gulf energy supply chains and accelerated efforts by importers to diversify oil and gas purchases, International Energy Agency executive director Fatih Birol has warned.

Birol said the crisis had exposed the vulnerability created by concentrating a large share of global energy exports in a narrow maritime passage. Restoring physical flows would not immediately repair confidence among buyers, insurers, shipping companies and investors.

About 20 million barrels a day of crude oil and petroleum products passed through Hormuz in 2025, representing roughly one-quarter of global seaborne oil trade. The strait is also vital for liquefied natural gas exports from Qatar and the UAE, particularly shipments destined for Asian markets.

The disruption prompted the IEA’s 32 member countries to approve the release of 400 million barrels from emergency reserves, the largest co-ordinated stock action in the organisation’s history. The measure was intended to cushion supply losses, reduce pressure on refineries and prevent shortages from spreading through transport and manufacturing sectors.

Birol said emergency reserves had provided valuable protection but could not replace stable production and secure shipping routes indefinitely. IEA members still hold more than one billion barrels of emergency oil, though repeated withdrawals would reduce the buffer available for another major crisis.

The turmoil has changed negotiations between Gulf producers and large energy buyers. Importers in Asia and Europe are seeking greater contractual flexibility, alternative delivery points and stronger assurances that suppliers can provide replacement cargoes when maritime routes are disrupted.

Qatar and the UAE have spent decades building reputations as dependable suppliers of liquefied natural gas. Interruptions have encouraged buyers to compare Gulf contracts with emerging supply from the United States, Canada and Mozambique, where cargoes can avoid Hormuz.

Importers are also pressing for lower prices and fewer restrictions on where purchased LNG can be resold. Long-term contracts have traditionally favoured producers because buyers valued security and predictable supply. The crisis has shifted part of that bargaining power towards customers.

Gulf governments are accelerating projects designed to reduce dependence on the strait. Saudi Arabia can transport crude through its East-West pipeline to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, while the UAE operates a pipeline linking fields near Abu Dhabi with Fujairah on the Gulf of Oman.

Additional pipeline capacity is being planned across the region. Iraq is considering routes towards Turkey, Syria and Jordan, while the UAE is expanding its ability to move oil directly to Fujairah. These projects could eventually allow a larger proportion of Gulf crude exports to bypass Hormuz.

Alternative routes carry their own risks. Red Sea shipments must pass through or near the Bab Al Mandeb, where attacks and blockade threats have disrupted commercial navigation. Cargoes diverted around southern Africa face longer voyages, higher fuel bills and increased insurance costs.

Liquefied natural gas is harder to reroute because Gulf export plants are connected to specialised terminals and shipping systems. Qatar, one of the world’s largest LNG exporters, has fewer immediate options than oil producers with access to cross-country pipelines.

Birol said the crisis strengthened the economic case for diversified energy systems. Countries that rely heavily on imported oil and gas are likely to expand renewable electricity, nuclear power, energy storage and efficiency programmes to reduce exposure to supply shocks.

Oil will remain a major part of the global energy system for years, particularly in aviation, shipping, petrochemicals and road transport. However, electric vehicles and cleaner power generation are limiting the pace of demand growth, especially in China and other large markets.

Investment patterns are becoming more complicated. Higher prices would ordinarily encourage producers to approve new fields, but uncertainty over long-term demand, construction costs and geopolitical risk has made companies cautious. Global oil investment is expected to decline for a third consecutive year despite elevated prices.

Middle East producers retain important advantages. Their reserves are large, extraction costs are relatively low and several national energy companies can increase production more quickly than competitors. Those strengths, however, cannot fully offset doubts about shipping security.

The future position of Gulf suppliers will therefore depend on more than production capacity. Buyers will assess whether governments can protect infrastructure, maintain alternative export routes and honour delivery commitments during military or political crises.

Energy markets are also watching how quickly commercial shipping returns to Hormuz. Tanker owners require credible security guarantees, manageable insurance premiums and confidence that crews will not face attack, detention or navigation restrictions.