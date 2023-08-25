logo
India Politics
0 likes

Rahul predicts big Cong win in assembly polls

ucr4h0q rahul gandhi at bike repair shop 625x300 28 June 23

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday predicted that his party will sweep upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

The former Congress chief also mentioned his party’s success in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh where Congress formed governments winning majority in Assembly elections held earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Congress will win elections in all four states -Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana…Congress is not just a party, it is an ideology,” said the Wayanad MP while addressing a gathering in Ladakh’s Kargil.

In 2018, the Congress party won Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh when Rahul Gandhi was leading as the party president. However, Congress lost power in Madhya Pradesh after Jyotiraditya Scindia along with around two dozen party MLAs switched to the BJP in 2020.

In Telangana, which was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, the Congress has been losing its ground and has not been able to make an impact in state elections.

All four states- Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana- will go to polls later this year.

Rahul Gandhi reached Ladakh on August 17 and is currently on over week-long tour of the region, his first after the region was granted Union Territory status after being carved out from Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

On Saturday, Gandhi rode a motorcycle from Leh to Pangong Lake and stayed overnight to celebrate the birth anniversary of his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi the next day.

On his return from Nubra Valley on the motorcycle, Gandhi took pictures at Khardungla, the world’s highest motorable road at a height of 18,380 feet.

On his way to Lamayuru along the Leh-Kargil national highway, Gandhi stopped at the famous magnetic hill and had lunch at the famous Alchi Kitchen.

With inputs from News18

The post Rahul predicts big Cong win in assembly polls first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related news

Featured
Featured
Asia Focus
Biz Tech
Latest Updates
Featured
Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Just in:
Google launches CodeMender for automated vulnerability repair // A Pandastic Summer Birthday Celebration at Ocean Park Chance to win the all-new MAXUS MIFA 7 PLUS Pure Electric 7-Seater MPV // FCC tightens Huawei curbs and expands 5G spectrum // Village Voyage: Where Guilin’s landscape inspires new ways to experience rural China // Emirates NBD profit holds firm above forecasts // EU imposes record penalty on Alibaba’s AliExpress // Heavy television viewing tied to smaller brain regions // DP World expands east coast port network // IATA pushes common standard for airline emissions data // Samsung widens foldable range as component costs climb // MoHRE adds Tabby option for flexible payments // Flynas expands Airbus order book to 235 jets // Galaxy Watch maps metabolic trends without glucose readings // RAKEZ opens Fazaa benefits to company employees // India’s generic drugs retain edge despite tariff threat // Dubai turns residents into tourism ambassadors // XRP Ledger crosses million-mark for autonomous AI payments // Texas Chain Saw classic gets hand-drawn revival // Gen Z loses faith in Britain’s economic promise // As the war flares, Iraq’s economic dire straits deepen //