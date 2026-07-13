Shein targets $3 billion Hong Kong market debut

Shein Global Holdings is preparing to raise as much as $3 billion through a Hong Kong initial public offering that could begin as early as August, after securing a long-awaited clearance from China’s securities regulator.

The online fashion retailer is considering an offer of between $2 billion and $3 billion, although the final size will depend on its valuation, investor demand and prevailing market conditions. The timetable could also change as the company completes the remaining stages of Hong Kong’s listing process.

Shein is scheduled to face the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing committee this week. Approval at the hearing would allow the company and its advisers to move towards investor presentations, price discovery and bookbuilding.

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Some people involved in the process expect the shares to begin trading in September or October rather than August, reflecting the time required to complete regulatory documentation and market the offer to institutional investors. A successful listing would rank among Hong Kong’s largest consumer-sector flotations in years.

China’s securities regulator has approved the proposed sale of up to 341.6 million H shares. The clearance removed one of the biggest obstacles confronting Shein, which submitted confidential listing documents in Hong Kong about a year ago after encountering difficulties in New York and London.

The company could seek a valuation of between $40 billion and $50 billion. That would represent a sharp retreat from the $100 billion valuation achieved during a private funding round in 2022, when pandemic-era online shopping growth and investor enthusiasm for digital retail pushed its value above several established fashion groups.

Shein was valued at about $66 billion in 2023. The lower range being discussed for the Hong Kong offer reflects tighter investor scrutiny, greater competition, changing customs rules and concern over the durability of its low-cost cross-border business model.

The retailer, founded in Nanjing in 2012 by entrepreneur Sky Xu and now headquartered in Singapore, sells inexpensive clothing and lifestyle products across roughly 150 markets. Its data-driven system tests products in small batches, measures consumer demand and orders additional stock when items gain traction.

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That model has helped Shein respond rapidly to fashion trends while limiting unsold inventory. It has also placed pressure on traditional retailers and brought intense scrutiny of production volumes, environmental impact, working conditions and supplier oversight.

Although Shein has positioned itself as a global company, much of its manufacturing network remains concentrated in China, particularly around Guangzhou and other parts of Guangdong province. That dependence brought the company within the scope of China’s overseas-listing review system despite the relocation of its corporate headquarters.

Shein previously pursued a New York flotation but faced political resistance and demands for deeper examination of its supply chain, data practices and alleged exposure to forced labour in Xinjiang. The company has said it maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards forced labour and requires suppliers to comply with its sourcing standards.

A subsequent attempt to list in London also stalled. Britain’s financial regulator had cleared the company’s prospectus, but the transaction could not proceed without approval from Beijing. Disagreements surrounding disclosures about supply-chain risks complicated the process.

Hong Kong offers Shein a venue closer to its manufacturing base and within a regulatory framework more acceptable to Beijing. The city’s market, however, may produce a lower valuation than the company once expected from New York or London, where international consumer and technology companies have traditionally attracted broader investor coverage.

The proposed offer comes during a strong period for Hong Kong listings. Companies raised about HK$209.9 billion across 85 new flotations during the first half of 2026, the market’s best first-half performance in five years. A pipeline of hundreds of applicants has strengthened expectations that the city could remain among the world’s leading fundraising centres this year.

Shein’s leadership is also changing as the listing approaches. Executive chairman Donald Tang is expected to step down and continue as a senior adviser. Tang played a central role in the company’s engagement with governments, regulators and investors during its attempts to secure a Western listing.

Xu is expected to take a leading role in presenting the investment case to prospective shareholders. Investors are likely to examine Shein’s growth prospects, profit margins and ability to adapt to customs changes, particularly the removal of duty-free treatment for low-value packages entering the United States from China and Hong Kong.