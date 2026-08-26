SpaceX plans giant Louisiana hub for Starship launches

SpaceX has unveiled plans to invest $100 billion in a vast Louisiana spaceport designed to become its largest launch complex and support thousands of Starship missions each year.

The project, named Starbase Louisiana, will occupy about 125,000 acres in Vermilion Parish near Pecan Island on the Gulf Coast. Construction is expected to begin in 2027, while SpaceX is targeting its first Starship launch from the site in 2029. State planning documents indicate initial operations could extend into 2030 as infrastructure is completed.

The development would mark the biggest capital investment announced in Louisiana and significantly expand SpaceX’s launch footprint beyond its Starbase complex in South Texas and facilities in Florida and California. The company intends to create a largely self-contained aerospace campus with launch pads, rocket processing areas, propellant production, power generation, deep-water shipping facilities and an airport.

SpaceX says the site will ultimately be capable of handling thousands of launches annually, an unprecedented level of activity for an orbital spaceport. Plans outlined for the project include five launch complexes with two launch positions at each, although the company’s longer-term ambitions could involve further expansion as Starship flight rates increase.

The scale reflects founder Elon Musk’s strategy of turning Starship into a fully reusable transportation system operating more like an aircraft fleet than conventional expendable rockets. SpaceX has repeatedly said that dramatically higher launch frequency is essential for its plans to deploy larger satellite constellations, transport cargo and crews to the Moon and eventually support missions to Mars.

Louisiana’s Gulf Coast location offers several operational advantages. The site has access to open water for launch trajectories and rocket recovery operations, while its proximity to natural gas resources could support local methane production. Deep-water access would also allow oversized Starship hardware and equipment to be transported by sea.

SpaceX expects the project to create at least 3,000 direct jobs during its first decade, with an average annual salary of about $92,600. Economic projections envisage more than 8,100 additional indirect jobs across Acadiana, taking the potential employment impact above 11,000 positions.

Company president and chief operating officer Gwynne Shotwell has described the Louisiana facility as a self-sustaining spaceport capable of handling functions that presently require several different industrial sites. Housing and other infrastructure for employees are also expected to form part of the development as operations expand.

Starbase Louisiana would provide critical capacity for SpaceX’s next phase of Starship development. The company needs substantially higher launch rates to demonstrate rapid vehicle turnaround and orbital propellant transfer, technologies regarded as essential for long-duration lunar and deep-space missions.

Starship is also central to SpaceX’s work with NASA on the Artemis programme. A modified version of the spacecraft is being developed as a human landing system, although the programme has faced technical and scheduling pressures involving propellant transfer, vehicle development and launch cadence. NASA’s revised Artemis architecture now envisages further orbital testing before later crewed lunar landing missions.

The Louisiana project also points to the growing role of satellite infrastructure in SpaceX’s strategy. Starship’s large payload capacity is expected to carry heavier generations of Starlink satellites and potentially support far larger orbital networks as demand for broadband, communications and space-based computing grows.

Environmental scrutiny is likely to become one of the project’s central challenges. The development area lies in a sensitive coastal landscape of wetlands, fisheries and migratory bird habitat. SpaceX says the project will undergo federal, state and local environmental, wetlands, natural-resource and launch-related reviews before operations begin.

The company has also pledged habitat restoration, shoreline stabilisation and improved water management across portions of the property. Environmental groups and some residents, however, have raised concerns about industrial activity, noise, launch debris, coastal disruption and the level of public consultation surrounding a development of this scale.

Such concerns have followed SpaceX’s expansion in South Texas, where Starship testing and launch activities have prompted repeated debate over wildlife protection, public access and the environmental effects of rapidly expanding launch infrastructure.

The Louisiana facility will therefore require an extensive permitting process before the company’s envisioned flight frequency can be achieved. Launch licences and environmental reviews will remain subject to federal oversight, while wetlands, coastal development, utilities and infrastructure will involve separate state and local approvals.