logo
Just in:
India plans own orbital space outpost, second after China // Russia brings cryptocurrency market law into force // Putin holds talks with Pezeshkian in Bishkek // XcanMow Mix 2000 Robot Mower Makes Its European Debut at IFA Berlin 2026 // LatAm gushers and possible Venezuela exit a nightmare for Opec // Macao Economic, Trade, and Tourism Investment Promotion Seminar Convened in Jakarta, Indonesia, Fostering Multi-Dimensional Cooperation to Jointly Explore New Opportunities Along the Silk Road // Trump rejects munitions fears as Iran clashes resume // Drone strike damages Kuwait residential complex, no injuries // Alpha Dhabi lifts MICAD commitment to $1 billion // Macao Economic, Trade and Tourism Investment Promotion Seminar Held in Singapore, Deepening Multi-Domain Cooperation to Empower Regional Growth // The Mineral Boutique Limited Welcomes CCS Clarification and Reaffirms Asia Growth Strategy // Midea to Showcase SpaceMaster Series with Graphene Technology at IFA 2026 // Hong Kong Ranks Fifth Among APAC’s Preferred Living Investment Destinations as 85% of Investors Plan to Increase Sector Investment // Apical Provides Free Health Screenings and Treatment for Lubuk Gaung Residents // Qatar economy contracts 7% as energy output slumps // Haldwani purification row: Caste back on political centre-stage // Amicura X1 Max Smart Cat Litter Box:AliExpress France Official Warehouse, Litter Box at One Click // Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation Kicks Off 25th Anniversary Prelude “Innovation. Next by Nature.” // Dubai hotel provides free public co-working space // Xi reaches Cairo as China broadens Egypt engagement //
0 likes

Taiwan Pitches 2023 Hakka Expo in Japan, Hong Kong

TAOYUAN, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 30 June 2023 – With the theme “Travel to Tomorrow,” 2023 Hakka Expo is scheduled to take place in Taoyuan, Taiwan from August 11 to October 15, 2023. As the world’s first exposition centering on the Hakka ethnic group and culture, 2023 Hakka Expo will employ 5G technology to showcase various aspects of Hakka culture, including music, crafts, cuisine, and history. Visitors are invited to immerse themselves through 3D hologram and projection mapping that provides a deeper understanding of the ever-evolving and diverse facets of Hakka culture.

2023 Hakka Expo’s ad at Tokyo’s Shinagawa Station invites tourists to visit Taoyuan, Taiwan.
2023 Hakka Expo’s ad at Tokyo’s Shinagawa Station invites tourists to visit Taoyuan, Taiwan.

As international tourism gradually recovers, Taoyuan City government has strategically placed outdoor advertisements at high-traffic locations such as Tokyo’s Shinagawa Station, Osaka’s vibrant shopping district Dotonbori, and Hong Kong’s MTR stations. Through captivating visual design and engaging videos, the campaign aims to position 2023 Hakka Expo as a starting point in Taiwan that brings together the unique characteristics of Hakka culture in different parts of the globe. People from all over the world are invited to visit Taoyuan, Taiwan, where they can experience the rich diversity of Hakka culture in one place.

2023 Hakka Expo’s commercial on an outdoor video wall at Dotonbori, Osaka to attract the locals and international tourists’ attention.
2023 Hakka Expo’s commercial on an outdoor video wall at Dotonbori, Osaka to attract the locals and international tourists’ attention.
The theme of 2023 Hakka Expo, “Travel to Tomorrow”, which showcases the future of Hakka, can be seen on the lightbox ad at an MTR station in Hong Kong.
The theme of 2023 Hakka Expo, “Travel to Tomorrow”, which showcases the future of Hakka, can be seen on the lightbox ad at an MTR station in Hong Kong.



2023 Hakka Expo features two main exhibition halls, eight auxiliary halls, and 17 satellite areas. Visitor-friendly measures such as multilingual guided tours, group reservations, and transferring shuttles are available to guarantee that visitors can easily navigate and fully appreciate each exhibition area. Additionally, each exhibition hall will host a diverse range of artistic and cultural offerings, including pop, traditional music, and theatrical performances. Lastly, Hakka delicacies and souvenir zones are also presented around the main exhibition halls, providing visitors the in-depth experiences of the marvelous wonders of Hakka culture and Taoyuan.

For more information, please visit https://www.hakkaexpo2023.tw/homePage.

Hashtag: #TaoyuanCityGovernment

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Loading next story…

Related news

Just in:
Putin holds talks with Pezeshkian in Bishkek // Ingdan, Inc. (400.HK) Announces 2026 Interim Results // Qatar economy contracts 7% as energy output slumps // Inovatif Media Asia Sets Regional Ambitions in Motion with Tun Ahmad Fuzi as Strategic Advisor // Venezuela defends sovereignty after Trump oil control claim // Macao Economic, Trade, and Tourism Investment Promotion Seminar Convened in Jakarta, Indonesia, Fostering Multi-Dimensional Cooperation to Jointly Explore New Opportunities Along the Silk Road // Adobe widens Saudi AI access with $4 billion programme // Apical Provides Free Health Screenings and Treatment for Lubuk Gaung Residents // Hong Kong Ranks Fifth Among APAC’s Preferred Living Investment Destinations as 85% of Investors Plan to Increase Sector Investment // SCX Corporation Accelerates SC Group’s Recurring-Income Businesses // Russia brings cryptocurrency market law into force // Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation Kicks Off 25th Anniversary Prelude “Innovation. Next by Nature.” // Dubai hotel provides free public co-working space // Amicura X1 Max Smart Cat Litter Box:AliExpress France Official Warehouse, Litter Box at One Click // LatAm gushers and possible Venezuela exit a nightmare for Opec // Best Mart 360 Reports Interim Revenue Growth to HK$1.45 billion // The Mineral Boutique Limited Welcomes CCS Clarification and Reaffirms Asia Growth Strategy // Midea to Showcase SpaceMaster Series with Graphene Technology at IFA 2026 // Alpha Dhabi lifts MICAD commitment to $1 billion // What Shein’s $27bn IPO means for Mubadala //