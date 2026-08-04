BXB Estates closes record Jumeirah Golf Estates sale

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

BXB Estates has completed the sale of a six-bedroom residence for AED110 million, setting what the brokerage described as the highest residential transaction recorded at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The property offers 21,714 square feet of built-up space on a 15,873-square-foot plot, placing the transaction among Dubai’s largest and most expensive villa deals. The sale highlights sustained demand for bespoke homes in established golf communities, where scarcity, privacy and extensive amenities are driving prices well above broader market averages.

The residence comprises nine bathrooms and four living lounges, alongside formal and informal areas designed for large-scale family living and entertaining. Its scale equates to a sale value of about AED5,066 per square foot of built-up area, though luxury villas are also priced according to plot position, golf-course frontage, architectural quality, interior finishes and the extent of customised facilities.

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BXB Estates said the deal established a new benchmark for Jumeirah Golf Estates, a master-planned community built around two championship golf courses. The development contains a mixture of apartments, townhouses, villas and individually designed mansions, with its largest homes concentrated in limited enclaves overlooking fairways, lakes and landscaped open spaces.

The AED110 million price is more than double the asking value of many six-bedroom villas currently offered within the community. Market data for June placed the average villa rate at Jumeirah Golf Estates at about AED2,790 per square foot, an annual increase of roughly 11 per cent. Six-bedroom villas averaged about AED3,352 per square foot, up close to 15 per cent over 12 months.

The substantial premium attached to the transaction reflects the widening divide between conventional family villas and the limited number of trophy residences that combine large plots, expansive internal areas and high-end specifications. Buyers at the upper end of Dubai’s housing market are increasingly assessing properties as individually commissioned assets rather than comparing them solely through community-wide price averages.

Jumeirah Golf Estates has gained from that shift because much of its prime residential inventory is already completed. Established landscaping, immediate access to leisure facilities and the limited availability of similarly sized plots have strengthened the negotiating position of owners, particularly for renovated or newly constructed homes offering unobstructed golf-course views.

The sale also extends the geographical reach of Dubai’s super-prime market. Transactions above AED100 million were once concentrated largely in Emirates Hills, Palm Jumeirah and a small group of beachfront developments. High-value deals have since spread to Dubai Hills Estate, Jumeirah Bay Island, District One and golf-focused communities as wealthy buyers seek larger homes away from densely developed waterfront districts.

Demand has been supported by entrepreneurs, family offices, senior executives and internationally mobile investors establishing a base in Dubai. Long-term residency programmes, relatively low property transaction costs and the emirate’s expanding financial and professional-services sectors have encouraged more buyers to treat the city as a primary home rather than a temporary investment destination.

Large villas are also benefiting from constrained supply. Developers have launched more branded residences and luxury apartments, but completed standalone mansions with sizeable plots remain comparatively scarce. Construction costs, longer delivery schedules and a limited pool of premium land make existing homes in mature communities difficult to replace at equivalent values.

Cash purchases continue to dominate Dubai’s residential market, particularly at the upper end, where buyers often seek faster completion and greater certainty. Mortgage finance remains available, but trophy-home transactions are commonly negotiated around liquidity, ownership structures and the buyer’s ability to close within a defined period.

The record price will probably influence valuations and asking prices for other large residences at Jumeirah Golf Estates, although one exceptional transaction does not automatically reset values across the community. Location within the development, renovation quality, privacy, views and plot efficiency can create wide price differences between villas with similar bedroom counts.

For brokerages, the growing super-prime segment has intensified competition for exclusive instructions and discreet off-market transactions. Firms are investing in international referral networks, private-client teams and targeted access to buyers whose requirements may not be served through conventional property portals.