DFT and OSMEP Invite Guangzhou Consumers to Discover Premium Thai Rice at “Thai Rice Roadshow”

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 July 2026 –

The roadshow will bring together more than 28 Thai rice producers and rice product manufacturers to showcase and sell premium Thai rice and rice products, while raising awareness of Thai rice and promoting its consumption in the Chinese market.

Visitors will have the opportunity to discover the quality, diversity, and distinctive taste of Thai rice while meeting exhibitors from Thailand’s major rice-producing regions. Featured products include Thai Hom Mali (Jasmine) rice, white rice, Thai fragrant rice, glutinous rice, and specialty varieties such as Riceberry, Hom Nin, and Sangyod rice. The event will also feature the “Seven Stories of Thai Rice” exhibition, presenting the origins of Thai rice, traditional cultivation wisdom, unique characteristics, and nutritional value to help Chinese consumers gain a deeper understanding of Thailand’s rice heritage.

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A major highlight of the event will be live cooking demonstrations by professional Thai chefs, with complimentary tastings of signature Thai rice dishes, including pineapple fried rice, lotus leaf rice, mango sticky rice, sticky rice with longan and goji berries, and banana sticky rice. Visitors can also purchase authentic Thai cuisine from Thai SELECT certified restaurants, a mark of authentic Thai ingredients and genuine Thai flavors.

Admission is free. Visitors are invited to explore, taste, and shop for premium Thai rice products throughout the three-day event.

To further promote Thai rice and encourage its consumption in Guangzhou, DFT will partner with three Thai SELECTrestaurants—Mango Tree, Lian Restaurant, and Manmailai—to present the “Think Rice Think Thailand: Taste of Thai Cuisine” campaign from 18–24 July 2026**. Customers ordering dishes from the Special Thai Rice Menuwill be eligible for a lucky draw, with the grand prize of two round-trip air tickets between Guangzhou and Bangkok. Winners will also enjoy an exclusive Thai fine dining experience at Khao San Sek in Bangkok’s Song Wat district, created by Michelin-starred Chef Pichaya “Chef Pam” Soontornyanakij.

Hashtag: #DFT #OSMEP

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