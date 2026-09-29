Meghalaya Desertions Within Coalition Have Critical Implications

By Rabindra Nath Sinha

KOLKATA: What is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Meghalaya up to? So long, a rank junior partner with just two MLAs in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance headed by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma of the National People’s Party, the saffron outfit managed to raise its tally to 10, as eight MLAs of the United Democratic Party, a larger coalition partner, changed their jersey in New Delhi on September 23 in the presence of Union minister Kiren Rijiju and MP Sambit Patra, among others. The net effect was that UDP with 12 MLAs in a House of 60 members and second only to NPP, was reduced to a minor partner with four members. NPP’s support base is adequate for a government of its own; so, it should not be concerned over the latest switch-over from UDP to BJP. Of the two older BJP MLAs, one is a minister and the party has been forced to lie low.

But, in relatively small states, defections are followed by denials about a possible threat to the coalition, about there being more desertions from the party on whose ticket the remaining members had won, and the government might see a major recast in the state, where the next Assembly election is due in 2028. Actually, what happens gradually makes those issuing denials a laughing stock. One difference in Meghalaya is that both UDP, the loser, and BJP, the gainer, are supporting the government headed by Conrad Sangma. The Congress had won some seats, but the defection malaise practically erased its presence in the House.

What prompted the switch-over? According to UDP’s minister Lakhmen Rymbui, who was one of those to change the jersey, the defections followed “encouraging response” from the saffron outfit’s headquarters on issues like including Khasi and Garo in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution; greater support to the state from the Centre; an amendment to the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act; relaxing procedures for coal mining in the state; and relocation of the Harijan colony from Them Iew Lawlong. The matter has been under discussion with BJP for some time and the issues were linked to the “aspirations of MLAs”, Rymbui pointed out. State BJP vice-president Bernard N Marak told IPA there was an open request from the MLAs and the BJP central leadership had accepted their request in good faith in the interest of the state and the party.

In this context, two other comments deserve mention. UDP’s West Shillong MLA Paul Lyngdoh on September 25 said the party’s decline had been becoming inevitable, and that the leadership had failed to see the writing on the wall despite his repeated warnings about dissatisfaction with the functioning of the party. It is saddening to find that UDP had fallen from 12 MLAs among the 36 seats in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills to four after the latest desertions. A big question mark hangs over the continuation of the remaining four in the party. He himself will decide on his course of action after consultation with his electors and civil society leaders. Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee president Vincent Pala told IPA in reply to a question that the defections simply showed how the BJP top leadership does not hesitate to resort to back-stabbing even its coalition partner in the government for the sake of numbers. Does the process stop here, at least for now? Pala said: “Highly unlikely; the game has just started”.

It is for sure the BJP top brass, who are involved in the affair and are guiding the state leaders, will not remain content with one berth in the government. So long, with just two members, it was helpless. Now that its tally has improved to 10 with prospects of its improving further by two-three, the party is bound seek more ministries to satisfy MLAs nurturing “aspirations to work for the people”. Additional berth to BJP is bound to be at the cost of UDP. If UDP is ultimately devoid of any member in the House, the task becomes all the more easy for BJP to mount pressure on CM Conrad Sangma and as much difficult for the chief minister to withstand pressure, despite his party NPP’s decisive majority. Conrad Sangma has proven acceptance in the state and he has expanded NPP’s presence to Manipur. He has gone on record that he wants NPP to have present in other North-East states. Pious, rational political intentions, no doubt!

But, it is also rational to ask whether BJP will be content with 10-12 / 13 MLAs in a House of 60 MLAs. Will NPP be targeted by BJP before the 2028 Assembly elections? The chief minister has played down the defections, describing them as an exercise between two coalition partners. “I am not tensed”. To him there is no change as far as House and ministry headed by him are concerned. Meghalaya political watchers do not see any upheaval in the foreseeable future. He will pacify BJP with more ministries; he has no option. But, BJP may be seen going the extra mile to realise its ambition of having its chief minister in a new North-East state. But, the course of national politics may also have its echo. (IPA Service)

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