Armacell Deepens Asia‑Pacific Industry Engagement to Drive Energy Efficiency, Sustainability and Fire Safety

Supporting Asia‑Pacific’s transition from BS 476 to the more comprehensive EN 13501‑1 fire‑classification framework

ArmaPrene™‑based insulation, including ArmaFlex® Ultima, achieves significantly lower smoke emissions to support safer evacuation and fire‑engineering compliance

ArmaLive Experience Centre builds industry capability through product insights, demonstrations, audits and hands‑on installation training

Active collaborations with industry partners and relevant public-sector bodies to help shape safer built environments

Long‑term commitment to safer, more energy‑efficient buildings through technical guidance, training and regional knowledge‑sharing

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 July 2026 – Armacell, a global leader in flexible equipment insulation and engineered foams, deepens its collaboration with industry stakeholders across Asia‑Pacific to enhance energy efficiency, sustainability and fire‑safety standards in the built environment.

Central to this expanded engagement is the ArmaLive Experience Centre, which serves as a regional hub for training, technical insight and hands-on demonstrations. The centre is designed to support engineers, consultants, installers and regulatory professionals as they respond to increasingly performance‑based compliance requirements—particularly in the areas of sustainability, energy efficiency and fire safety.

Supporting Asia‑Pacific’s transition to modern fire‑safety standards

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Across Asia-Pacific, regulators and industry professionals are steadily moving from legacy BS 476 classifications to the more comprehensive EN 13501‑1 fire-performance framework. This shift reflects a growing focus on smoke‑performance—an essential advancement, as smoke inhalation remains one of the leading causes of fatalities in building fires.

To support this transition, Armacell provides data‑driven guidance, technical resources and targeted training that help stakeholders interpret performance criteria, understand material behaviour and assess system-level implications under the newer standard. These efforts are designed to enable informed specification decisions and support safer fire-engineering outcomes across a wide range of building applications.

A prime example of Armacell’s material innovation is ArmaFlex Ultima, developed using the company’s patented ArmaPrene technology. Generating about ten times less smoke than conventional elastomeric insulation, ArmaFlex Ultima achieves Euroclass B‑s1,d0 performance, enabling specifiers and fire engineers to significantly enhance safety in critical areas such as escape routes, mechanical services and other high-risk building zones.

ArmaLive Experience Centre: Strengthening regional technical capability

Located in Singapore, the ArmaLive Experience Centre delivers an expanded programme of learning and engagement designed to strengthen technical capability across the Asia-Pacific region and raise material and installation standards. The Centre offers a range of practical and knowledge-based initiatives, including:

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Product insight sessions showcasing compliance performance, system reliability and application-specific considerations.

showcasing compliance performance, system reliability and application-specific considerations. Energy and acoustic audits to support sustainable mechanical design and operational optimisation.

to support sustainable mechanical design and operational optimisation. Hands ‑ on installation training to help installers improve workmanship quality, reduce system losses and meet fire-safety and performance requirements.

‑ to help installers improve workmanship quality, reduce system losses and meet fire-safety and performance requirements. Live demonstrations and scenario‑based workshops focused on insulation selection, fire‑performance criteria and correct installation techniques.

Together, these programmes foster closer collaboration among developers, engineers, consultants, contractors and regulators, deepening their understanding of how insulation solutions contribute to energy efficiency, acoustic performance and fire safety.

Driving industry standards through technical partnerships

Armacell works closely with professional associations, technical bodies and relevant public-sector organisations across Asia‑Pacific to help advance technical standards and support a safer, more sustainable built environment.

Through seminars, joint technical exchanges and shared learning initiatives, the company shares expertise in insulation selection, performance benchmarks and comparative material behaviour—strengthening compliance awareness and improving the quality of building design and system specification.

By combining advanced materials knowledge with sustained industry engagement, particularly through the ArmaLive Experience Centre, Armacell supports informed specification practices, builds regional capability and reinforces its long‑term commitment to safer, sustainable and more resilient buildings across Asia-Pacific.

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About Armacell

As the inventor of flexible foam for equipment insulation and a leading provider of engineered foams, Armacell develops innovative and safe thermal and mechanical insulation solutions that create sustainable value for its customers. Armacell’s products significantly contribute to driving energy efficiency worldwide.

With more than 3,100 employees and 26 production plants in 20 countries, Armacell operates two main businesses, Advanced Insulation and Engineered Foams. Armacell focuses on insulation materials for technical equipment, high-performance foams for acoustic and lightweight applications, recycled PET products, next-generation aerogel technology and passive fire protection systems.

For more information, please visit: www.armacell.com