Azentio readies UAE firms for e-invoicing

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Azentio Software has launched a UAE e-invoicing solution inside its enterprise resource planning platform, positioning the product around the Federal Tax Authority mandate that will begin applying to large businesses from January 2027.

The Dubai announcement follows Azentio’s designation as a pre-approved Accredited Service Provider by the Ministry of Finance, a status that places the company among technology vendors preparing to connect businesses to the country’s electronic invoicing framework. The launch comes as companies with annual revenue above AED50 million face a 30 October 2026 deadline to appoint an approved service provider before mandatory implementation starts on 1 January 2027.

The new system is built into Azentio ERP and is designed to support Peppol and PINT AE-aligned invoicing requirements. It covers sales invoices, credit notes, self-billing and export documentation, while handling PINT AE XML generation, direct ASP connectivity, Federal Tax Authority reporting, validation checks and audit trails. Azentio said the product can also connect with third-party business systems, widening its addressable market beyond companies already using its ERP suite.

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The move gives Azentio a sharper compliance-led proposition in a market where finance teams are being pushed to replace paper, PDF and loosely structured invoice processes with machine-readable documents. The UAE framework is expected to alter how companies issue, validate, transmit and archive invoices, with tax data flowing through approved service providers rather than relying on manual filing and post-transaction reconciliation.

Artificial intelligence is being positioned as a core feature of the product rather than an add-on. The platform uses AI-enabled validation, anomaly detection, document processing and workflow automation to identify exceptions earlier, reduce manual intervention and improve invoice accuracy before submission. Dashboards, alerts, monitoring tools and audit records are intended to give finance departments a clearer view of compliance status across invoicing and reporting activity.

Harikrishnan Venkatraman, President ERP at Azentio, said the pre-approved ASP designation was an important milestone in the company’s work with UAE businesses preparing for regulatory transformation. He said the AI-powered e-invoicing solution was designed to support Federal Tax Authority compliance while helping businesses improve accuracy, make better use of finance data and strengthen decision-making.

The UAE’s e-invoicing programme is being rolled out in phases. Pilot and voluntary adoption began on 1 July 2026, followed by the ASP appointment deadline for eligible taxpayers on 30 October 2026. Large businesses are due to go live from 1 January 2027, while companies below the AED50 million revenue threshold are expected to follow from 1 July 2027. Government entities are scheduled for mandatory implementation from 1 October 2027.

The Ministry of Finance’s pre-approved service provider list is updated periodically, with final accreditation governed by ministerial rules on eligibility and technical readiness. Pre-approval does not remove the need for businesses to assess integration capacity, support arrangements, data controls and implementation timelines, particularly where legacy ERP systems, multiple billing platforms or cross-border invoicing structures are involved.

Azentio’s pitch rests on keeping compliance inside daily finance workflows rather than treating e-invoicing as a separate reporting layer. That approach could appeal to mid-market enterprises and regulated businesses that want to avoid fragmented systems when dealing with invoice creation, validation, transmission and tax reporting. For companies with complex billing cycles, the ability to detect missing fields, invalid code values or formatting errors before submission could reduce disruption once penalties and mandatory reporting rules take effect.

The broader market is becoming more competitive as global tax technology firms, regional ERP providers and Peppol specialists seek a role in the UAE transition. Businesses are expected to weigh provider approval status against sector knowledge, ERP integration depth, cybersecurity controls, Arabic and English support, service reliability and the ability to manage high invoice volumes.