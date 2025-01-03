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Coinbase Strengthens European Presence with Cyprus Acquisition

Coinbase, the prominent U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange, has acquired the Cyprus unit of BUX, formerly known as Stryk, rebranding it as Coinbase Financial Services Europe. This strategic move provides Coinbase with a Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) license, enabling the offering of contracts for differences (CFDs) across the European Economic Area (EEA).

The acquisition, finalized in October 2024, signifies Coinbase’s commitment to expanding its services within the European market. The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has approved the domain “coinbase.com/international-exchange/europe,” though it is not yet operational. This approval allows Coinbase to passport its Cyprus license, facilitating the provision of financial products across multiple EEA member states.

Contracts for differences are financial instruments that enable traders to speculate on asset price movements without owning the underlying assets. This acquisition positions Coinbase to diversify its offerings, potentially attracting professional and institutional clients seeking CFD products. While Coinbase has not officially announced plans to launch CFD products, the regulatory infrastructure is now in place to support such offerings.

Yorick Naeff, CEO of BUX, expressed satisfaction with the transaction, stating, “We are pleased with the sale of our MiFID licensed entity, BUX Europe Limited (BEU), to Coinbase, a globally recognized leader in the crypto industry.” This divestment aligns with BUX Holding’s strategic shift to focus exclusively on shares and ETF offerings, following its acquisition by Dutch bank ABN AMRO.

Prior to the sale, BUX had transferred its Cyprus-based clients to AvaTrade, another CFD broker, indicating that Coinbase’s interest lies primarily in the operational infrastructure and regulatory approvals rather than an existing client base. This approach suggests a focus on building a new clientele under the Coinbase brand within the European market.

The rebranding of BUX Europe Limited to Coinbase Financial Services Europe Ltd was recorded by Belgium’s Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) on October 11, 2024. This regulatory milestone underscores Coinbase’s commitment to compliance and its strategic intent to broaden its service offerings across Europe.

Coinbase’s expansion into the European market comes amid increasing regulatory scrutiny and evolving market dynamics. By securing a CIF license, Coinbase is better positioned to navigate the complex regulatory landscape of the EEA, offering a broader range of financial products to meet diverse client needs.

This acquisition also reflects a broader trend among cryptocurrency exchanges seeking to diversify their product offerings and expand their global footprint. By obtaining necessary licenses and regulatory approvals, these exchanges aim to provide a comprehensive suite of services, including traditional financial instruments like CFDs, to attract a wider client base.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

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