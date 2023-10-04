Cong row over population-based quota suggestion

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Tuesday landed in a tight spot after his social media post apparently raised questions on the caste-based survey. However, he later deleted the post and clarified that he and his party will continue to support the caste-based survey.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, today, Singhvi, a senior advocate, said equality of opportunity is never the same as equality of outcomes. “People endorsing #jitniabadiutnahaq have to first completely understand the consequences of it. It will eventually culminate into majoritarianism,” the Congress leader said in the post, which now stands deleted.

Later, he said that he did not take a different stand and added it is essential for caste census to take place.

#WATCH | On his tweet (that now stands deleted) on caste-based survey, senior Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi says, “I didn’t take a different stand. We have supported it and we will continue to support it. All the Court orders that have come in say that the… pic.twitter.com/q8Q5Tap453— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2023

Congress Communications In-charge Jairam Ramesh was quick to dismiss Singhvi’s remarks on X as the leader’s personal views and not in any way connected to the party.

“Dr. Singhvi’s tweet may be a reflection of his own personal view but in no way does it reflect the position of the Indian National Congress — the essence of which is contained both in the Raipur Declaration on 26th February, 2023 and in the CWC Resolution of September 16th, 2023,” he wrote on X.

Dr. Singhvi’s tweet may be a reflection of his own personal view but in no way does it reflect the position of the Indian National Congress — the essence of which is contained both in the Raipur Declaration on 26th February, 2023 and in the CWC Resolution of September 16th, 2023.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 3, 2023

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the party supports caste census. “Our party’s stand is very clear. We are for a caste census. Congress President and Rahul Gandhi have given statements on it,” he said.

Reacting to MP’s post, Amit Malviya, In-charge of BJP’s National Information & Technology Department, said the Congress forced Singhvi to “delete his tweet because it was making more sense than the handout Rahul Gandhi is reading from these days”.