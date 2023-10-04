logo
HomeIndia PoliticsCong row over population-based quota suggestion
India Politics
0 likes

Cong row over population-based quota suggestion

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Tuesday landed in a tight spot after his social media post apparently raised questions on the caste-based survey. However, he later deleted the post and clarified that he and his party will continue to support the caste-based survey.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, today, Singhvi, a senior advocate, said equality of opportunity is never the same as equality of outcomes. “People endorsing #jitniabadiutnahaq have to first completely understand the consequences of it. It will eventually culminate into majoritarianism,” the Congress leader said in the post, which now stands deleted.

Later, he said that he did not take a different stand and added it is essential for caste census to take place.

Congress Communications In-charge Jairam Ramesh was quick to dismiss Singhvi’s remarks on X as the leader’s personal views and not in any way connected to the party.

“Dr. Singhvi’s tweet may be a reflection of his own personal view but in no way does it reflect the position of the Indian National Congress — the essence of which is contained both in the Raipur Declaration on 26th February, 2023 and in the CWC Resolution of September 16th, 2023,” he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the party supports caste census. “Our party’s stand is very clear. We are for a caste census. Congress President and Rahul Gandhi have given statements on it,” he said.

Reacting to MP’s post, Amit Malviya, In-charge of BJP’s National Information & Technology Department, said the Congress forced Singhvi to “delete his tweet because it was making more sense than the handout Rahul Gandhi is reading from these days”.

With inputs from News18

The post Cong row over population-based quota suggestion first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Ahmed bin Mohammed visits Saudi German Hospital in Al Barsha // Supreme Court’s Waiting Game On Electoral Bonds Hearing Is Hurting Indian Democracy // Rahul says Modi accepted his charge of BJP, BRS ‘rishta’ // Prime Minister’s Cup Of Woes Is Full As India Starts Campaign For National Caste Census // Cong row over population-based quota suggestion // TMC showdown Jantar Mantar protest today // Bihar leader claims 80% of survey subjects BJP supporters // BJP Wooing Smaller Parties After Rupture With AIADMK In Tamil Nadu // Bose Introduces the Smart Ultra Soundbar With Advanced Dialogue Processing and Dolby Atmos // Supreme Audit Institute to host two pivotal events in Abu Dhabi // TMC Krishi Bhavan march leaders detained // Increased focus on green technologies at ADIPEC 2023 // Prudence Foundation, IFRC and Cartoon Network collaborate on launch of animated series on climate change // Microsoft launches digital sustainability guidelines to advance Singapore’s position as a leading innovation hub in Southeast Asia // Chad’s Transitional Military Council Leader visits UAE Field Hospital in Amdjarass // 2023 Future Tech Pavilion- Exploring Taiwan’s Key Technological Advancements and Global Tech Exchange // NTT and Qualcomm Team up to Drive AI at the Edge // Arlo Unveils New Essential Cameras and Doorbell To Provide Affordable Smart Home Security that Protects Your Everything // Bybit Unveils AI-Enabled Futures Martingale Bot to Optimize Trading Strategies and Lower Average Costs // Nitish calls all-party meet on caste survey results //