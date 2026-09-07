CUHK holds Flag-raising and Inauguration Ceremonies to commence the 2026/27 academic year

Student Flag-guard Team debuts new signature uniforms, embodying vigour and a sense of mission

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 September 2026 – The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) today (7 September) commenced the 2026/27 academic year with a solemn Flag-raising Ceremony this morning, with the CUHK Flag-guard Team, clad in student-designed new uniforms, conducting the ceremony – demonstrating vigour and a sense of mission. The national flag, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region flag and the CUHK flag were solemnly raised to the national anthem, marking the start of the new academic year.

It was followed by the Inauguration Ceremony for Undergraduates 2026. The events come at a landmark moment for the University, following its recent rise to 18th place in the QS World University Rankings and the official launch of its new strategic plan, CUHK 2026–2030: Leaping to Greatness.

The Flag-raising and Flag-guard Team Recognition Ceremonies

The Flag-raising Ceremony was attended by more than 130 guests, including the Hon Alice Mak Mei-kuen, Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs of the HKSAR Government, Ms Wan Ning, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Education and Youth Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR, Professor Hon Jasper Tsang Yok-sing, Honorary Professor in CUHK’s Faculty of Social Science, Dr Norman Chan Tak-lam, Vice-Chairman of the CUHK Council, Professor Dennis Lo Yuk-ming, CUHK Vice-Chancellor and President, alongside Legislative Council members, members of the University Council, senior management, representatives of Colleges and Faculties, staff, students and alumni.

CUHK Flag-guard Team with guests

Following the Flag-raising Ceremony, the University held the Recognition Ceremony for the CUHK Flag-guard Team. Miss Mak, Dr Chan and Professor Lo presented 18 Appointment Certificates and 5 Certificates of Appreciation respectively. In addition, a student received the “Best CUHK Flag-guard Team Member Award 2025-2026” in recognition of her outstanding performance and dedication to the team.

Three awards for the Flag-guard Team Uniform Design Competition were also presented. The final design of the new uniforms was developed from the winning concepts of the champion students and further refined with valuable input from Professor Lo. Featuring CUHK’s signature purple and gold – representing devotion and loyalty, and perseverance and resolution, respectively. The new uniforms reflect the team’s professionalism and vibrant spirit, while embodying the youth’s loyalty and commitment to the nation, Hong Kong and the University, as well as their steadfast dedication to promoting patriotic values.

Navigating the AI era through virtue and ethics

CUHK holds the Inauguration Ceremony for Undergraduates 2026

At the Inauguration Ceremony for Undergraduates 2026 held at Sir Run Run Shaw Hall, Professor Lo welcomed the incoming cohort, encouraging them to regard CUHK as their second home for intellectual and personal growth.

Addressing how students could navigate the artificial intelligence (AI) era, Professor Lo emphasised the importance of developing both technical capabilities and sound moral judgement. He encouraged students to use AI responsibly, with honesty, independent judgement and respect for others. He noted that, as routine tasks became increasingly automated, human strengths such as empathy, critical reasoning and moral judgement would become even more important, highlighting why the University motto, “Through Learning and Temperance to Virtue”, was more relevant today than ever.

Professor Lo added that a journey at CUHK would open up opportunities for students to become responsible global citizens, “Social responsibility begins with an awareness that our actions and attitudes can make a difference. As an ancient Chinese saying goes, ‘A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step’ (「千里之行，始於足下」). The idea of changing the world may seem daunting. Yet social responsibility often starts with small, everyday actions on campus and in the local community: volunteering, supporting community initiatives, embracing sustainability or extending kindness to those around us. Meaningful change is built one step at a time: start locally while thinking globally, using knowledge and talent to contribute to the common good.”

Professor Lo invited students to actively participate in the journey of shaping CUHK’s future trajectory, adding that their curiosity, integrity, fresh ideas and willingness to contribute would play a vital role in the University’s development.

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