Cybersecurity shares outpace S&P 500 amid AI safety fears

Cybersecurity shares surged to the top of the S&P 500 on Monday as investors shifted towards digital-defence companies after fresh warnings about the risks of rapidly advancing artificial intelligence unsettled the broader technology trade.

CrowdStrike jumped 13.8 per cent to a record closing high of $235.38, while Palo Alto Networks gained 13.1 per cent and Fortinet rose about 9 per cent. The gains stood out in a session when the S&P 500 fell 0.5 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.6 per cent and several semiconductor companies retreated sharply.

The rally reflected a rapid change in market positioning after leading AI executives renewed calls for stronger safeguards and a slower pace of development at the technological frontier. Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei warned that increasingly capable systems could create severe cyber and broader safety risks, while OpenAI has already said it temporarily slowed some frontier work as it strengthened controls around models approaching critical cybersecurity capabilities.

Investors treated the warnings as a potential setback for parts of the AI infrastructure trade, particularly chipmakers whose valuations depend heavily on continued spending on advanced computing. At the same time, the same concerns strengthened expectations that governments and companies may have to spend more on protecting networks, identities, endpoints and data from AI-enabled attacks.

CrowdStrike has been positioning itself directly for that shift. Earlier this month the company introduced Falcon Guardian, an AI detection and response product designed to monitor and control autonomous agents at runtime. It also announced a cyber superintelligence laboratory focused on applying frontier AI research to defensive security.

The company says autonomous agents can move across systems at machine speed, access sensitive information and execute actions with permissions inherited from users. CrowdStrike president Michael Sentonas said this month that security investigations must operate at the same speed as AI-enabled attacks, with coordinated agents examining endpoint, identity, cloud, software-as-a-service and network activity simultaneously.

Palo Alto Networks has also highlighted the security challenges created by autonomous agents. Its research has argued that identity, governance and data controls are becoming central to protecting systems in which software agents can make decisions, use elevated privileges and interact with corporate applications without continuous human direction.

The prospect of higher security spending helped cybersecurity shares diverge sharply from semiconductor stocks. Nvidia fell 3.4 per cent on Monday, while other chipmakers also weakened as investors considered whether tighter safety rules or voluntary limits could slow demand for the most advanced processors.

The broader market remained under pressure from factors beyond AI. Oil prices rose and the US 10-year Treasury yield briefly reached 5 per cent, adding concern about inflation and financing costs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.3 per cent, while the S&P 500 closed at 7,619.98.

Cybersecurity was not the only software area to benefit from the rotation. Several enterprise software names advanced as investors reassessed fears that more powerful AI systems could rapidly displace established applications. However, security companies drew the strongest buying because AI development itself expands the number of systems, identities and automated processes that organisations must defend.

OpenAI said in August that it temporarily slowed the pace of scaling after preliminary evidence suggested an upcoming model might meet a critical cybersecurity capability threshold under its Preparedness Framework. The company said stronger monitoring, alignment and containment safeguards were needed as model capabilities increased.

That concern cuts in two directions for cybersecurity providers. Advanced models can help defenders analyse threats faster and automate response, but they can also give attackers tools to discover vulnerabilities, write malicious code and coordinate operations more efficiently.

Monday’s move therefore reflected expectations about both risk and spending rather than evidence of an immediate change in company revenues. Cybersecurity groups still face competitive pressure, high valuations and the possibility that investors could reverse the trade if fears of an AI slowdown ease.