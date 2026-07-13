Abu Dhabi business licences climb as investment broadens

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi recorded a 21 per cent annual increase in new economic licences during the first quarter of 2026, signalling sustained investor demand and stronger business formation across commercial, professional and industrial activities.

The number of active licences across the emirate rose 12 per cent between January and March compared with the same period last year. The expansion covered all three regions, with new licences increasing 58 per cent in Al Ain, 28 per cent in Al Dhafra and 18 per cent in Abu Dhabi city.

The figures underline the widening geographical spread of economic activity as authorities seek to direct investment beyond the capital’s main commercial districts. Growth in Al Ain and Al Dhafra also reflects efforts to develop agriculture, logistics, manufacturing, tourism and locally based service industries.

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Professional licences registered the steepest rise, surging 193 per cent year on year. Commercial licences increased 20 per cent, while permits covering agriculture, fisheries and livestock activities grew five per cent.

Freelance licences jumped 261 per cent, pointing to a rapid expansion of independent professional activity and small-scale entrepreneurship. Tajer Abu Dhabi licences, which allow eligible entrepreneurs to conduct selected commercial activities without maintaining traditional office premises during the initial stages, increased 17 per cent.

Mobdea licences, designed to support productive economic activities undertaken by Emirati women, rose 15 per cent. The growth across these categories indicates that business formation is being driven not only by large companies but also by consultants, digital professionals, home-based enterprises and individual service providers.

Industrial activity also advanced during the quarter. The number of industrial licences moving into the production stage increased three per cent, with 34 new facilities becoming fully operational. The additions are expected to strengthen domestic supply chains and expand local manufacturing capacity under the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy.

The strategy aims to increase the contribution of manufacturing, attract advanced technology companies and encourage investment in sectors including pharmaceuticals, food processing, machinery, clean energy and transport equipment. Authorities are also promoting automation and artificial intelligence to raise productivity and improve the competitiveness of locally produced goods.

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said the indicators demonstrated the economy’s capacity to convert regional and global challenges into opportunities for growth.

He said Abu Dhabi’s legislative framework and economic policies had helped create a business sector marked by adaptability, efficient supply chains and the ability to meet the needs of residents and companies. The department would continue consulting investors and other stakeholders to improve policies and support long-term value creation.

Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Registration Authority, said demand for establishing businesses continued to rise. The authority would seek to keep regulations aligned with changing commercial requirements while strengthening market stability and consumer protection.

The licensing growth comes as Abu Dhabi expands its position in finance and investment management. Abu Dhabi Global Market reported more than 13,350 active licences by the end of the first quarter, including 961 licences issued during the three-month period. New active licences in March were 5.2 per cent higher than a year earlier.

The financial centre has attracted asset managers, private equity firms, banks, family offices, technology companies and professional-service providers. Its expansion across Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island has increased the available commercial area and enlarged the regulatory jurisdiction for financial and non-financial businesses.

Abu Dhabi is also strengthening its technology ecosystem through Hub71 and investment programmes supporting artificial intelligence, fintech, climate technology and digital assets. Access to sovereign capital, government-backed incentives and corporate partners has helped the emirate compete for start-ups seeking entry into Middle Eastern and international markets.

Promotional offers registered by businesses increased two per cent during the first quarter, while advertising permits rose 26 per cent. The figures suggest greater commercial activity among existing companies as well as a rise in new market entrants.