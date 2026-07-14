logo
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes

DITP Launches THAI SELECT Festival 2026 in New York to Strengthen U.S. Market Opportunities for Thailand’s Food Industry

AW Promote x
NEW YORK, USA – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 July 2026 – Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), under the Ministry of Commerce, will present the THAI SELECT Festival 2026 on 21 July 2026 at Vanderbilt Hall, Grand Central Terminal, New York City. The festival is designed to strengthen the presence of authentic Thai cuisine in the United States, expand international recognition of the THAI SELECT certification, and create new commercial opportunities for Thai restaurants, food producers, and exporters.

DITP Launches THAI SELECT Festival 2026 in New York to Strengthen U.S. Market Opportunities for Thailand's Food Industry

As one of Thailand’s largest export markets for food products, the United States plays a strategic role in supporting the continued growth of Thailand’s food industry. Through the THAI SELECT Festival 2026, DITP aims to connect American consumers with authentic Thai cuisine while reinforcing the competitiveness of Thai restaurants and promoting greater demand for premium Thai ingredients and food products.

The Ministry of Commerce is deeply honoured that Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi has graciously accepted the invitation to preside over the festival’s opening ceremony. Her participation underscores Thailand’s continued commitment to promoting authentic Thai cuisine and the THAI SELECT certification on the international stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Held under the theme “Thai SELECT Playground – Play with Thai Flavors,” the festival offers an immersive culinary experience where visitors can explore Thailand’s rich food culture through authentic flavours, regional specialties, cooking demonstrations, cultural showcases, and interactive activities. Inspired by the concept of a playground, the event encourages guests to discover the diversity, creativity, and craftsmanship that define Thai cuisine.

A major highlight of the festival will be signature dishes prepared by 15 THAI SELECT-certified restaurants from across New York, showcasing both traditional favourites and contemporary interpretations of authentic Thai cuisine. Visitors will also have opportunities to engage with Thai culinary traditions through hands-on cultural experiences and interactive exhibitions celebrating Thailand’s culinary heritage.

Internationally acclaimed Thai actors Mile Phakphum Romsaithong and Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat will make special appearances throughout the festival, participating in exclusive fan activities while helping introduce authentic Thai cuisine to broader international audiences. Their participation reflects Thailand’s integrated approach to promoting culture, entertainment, and gastronomy as complementary drivers of the country’s global soft power and creative economy.

The festival forms part of DITP’s broader strategy to strengthen the international competitiveness of Thailand’s food industry by increasing global awareness of the THAI SELECT certification, encouraging wider adoption of Thai ingredients by restaurants overseas, and creating new opportunities for Thai food exporters. By strengthening the international profile of authentic Thai cuisine, DITP continues to support sustainable growth across Thailand’s food value chain while reinforcing the country’s long-standing position as one of the world’s leading culinary destinations.

THAI SELECT is Thailand’s official certification mark awarded by the Ministry of Commerce to restaurants and food products that meet recognized standards of authentic Thai taste, quality, and culinary excellence. The certification serves as a trusted guide for consumers worldwide seeking genuine Thai dining experiences while supporting Thai businesses in international markets.

As Thailand continues to expand the global presence of its food industry, THAI SELECT Festival 2026 demonstrates how culinary diplomacy can generate tangible economic value by strengthening international consumer confidence, supporting Thai entrepreneurs overseas, and creating new opportunities for trade, investment, tourism, and long-term business partnerships between Thailand and the United States.

Hashtag: #DITP

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related news

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Talking Point
Biz Tech
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Buzz | Arabian Post
Featured
Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Just in:
Anthropic extends Fable access as model rumours intensify // DFT and OSMEP Invite Guangzhou Consumers to Discover Premium Thai Rice at “Thai Rice Roadshow” // ADI Chain lands $50 million expansion investment // Farage faces comic challenger in Clacton poll // AI agents automate IoT attacks with 95% success // Paymentology and T2P partner to accelerate the future of card issuing in Thailand // Sam Neill dies suddenly aged 78 // Alessio Vinassa: ‘Generative AI Is the Most Important Creative Tool Since the Camera — and the Most Misunderstood’ // Abu Dhabi business licences climb as investment broadens // Game Boy telescope adapter files released free // CISA details lessons from damaging cloud credential leak // SBI Funds draws sovereign wealth funds to IPO // Dell BIOS weakness exposes stored passwords // Sharjah takes BookXcess brand into two continents // US and Iran intensify Hormuz confrontation // First Energy Africa Oil Corp. Strengthens Board with Appointment of Industry Veterans Simon Akit and Frederick Kozak // Skyro Rolls Out Reusable Digital Credit Across the Philippines, Explores Opportunities in Southeast Asian Markets // Armacell Deepens Asia‑Pacific Industry Engagement to Drive Energy Efficiency, Sustainability and Fire Safety // DITP Launches THAI SELECT Festival 2026 in New York to Strengthen U.S. Market Opportunities for Thailand’s Food Industry // Gemcorp closes first Saudi Shariah financing deal //