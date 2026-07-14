DITP Launches THAI SELECT Festival 2026 in New York to Strengthen U.S. Market Opportunities for Thailand’s Food Industry

NEW YORK, USA – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 July 2026 – Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), under the Ministry of Commerce, will present the THAI SELECT Festival 2026 on 21 July 2026 at Vanderbilt Hall, Grand Central Terminal, New York City. The festival is designed to strengthen the presence of authentic Thai cuisine in the United States, expand international recognition of the THAI SELECT certification, and create new commercial opportunities for Thai restaurants, food producers, and exporters.

As one of Thailand’s largest export markets for food products, the United States plays a strategic role in supporting the continued growth of Thailand’s food industry. Through the THAI SELECT Festival 2026, DITP aims to connect American consumers with authentic Thai cuisine while reinforcing the competitiveness of Thai restaurants and promoting greater demand for premium Thai ingredients and food products.

The Ministry of Commerce is deeply honoured that Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi has graciously accepted the invitation to preside over the festival’s opening ceremony. Her participation underscores Thailand’s continued commitment to promoting authentic Thai cuisine and the THAI SELECT certification on the international stage.

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Held under the theme “Thai SELECT Playground – Play with Thai Flavors,” the festival offers an immersive culinary experience where visitors can explore Thailand’s rich food culture through authentic flavours, regional specialties, cooking demonstrations, cultural showcases, and interactive activities. Inspired by the concept of a playground, the event encourages guests to discover the diversity, creativity, and craftsmanship that define Thai cuisine.

A major highlight of the festival will be signature dishes prepared by 15 THAI SELECT-certified restaurants from across New York, showcasing both traditional favourites and contemporary interpretations of authentic Thai cuisine. Visitors will also have opportunities to engage with Thai culinary traditions through hands-on cultural experiences and interactive exhibitions celebrating Thailand’s culinary heritage.

Internationally acclaimed Thai actors Mile Phakphum Romsaithong and Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat will make special appearances throughout the festival, participating in exclusive fan activities while helping introduce authentic Thai cuisine to broader international audiences. Their participation reflects Thailand’s integrated approach to promoting culture, entertainment, and gastronomy as complementary drivers of the country’s global soft power and creative economy.

The festival forms part of DITP’s broader strategy to strengthen the international competitiveness of Thailand’s food industry by increasing global awareness of the THAI SELECT certification, encouraging wider adoption of Thai ingredients by restaurants overseas, and creating new opportunities for Thai food exporters. By strengthening the international profile of authentic Thai cuisine, DITP continues to support sustainable growth across Thailand’s food value chain while reinforcing the country’s long-standing position as one of the world’s leading culinary destinations.

THAI SELECT is Thailand’s official certification mark awarded by the Ministry of Commerce to restaurants and food products that meet recognized standards of authentic Thai taste, quality, and culinary excellence. The certification serves as a trusted guide for consumers worldwide seeking genuine Thai dining experiences while supporting Thai businesses in international markets.

As Thailand continues to expand the global presence of its food industry, THAI SELECT Festival 2026 demonstrates how culinary diplomacy can generate tangible economic value by strengthening international consumer confidence, supporting Thai entrepreneurs overseas, and creating new opportunities for trade, investment, tourism, and long-term business partnerships between Thailand and the United States.

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