Dealing.com claims record for tokenised stock access

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dealing. com has secured a Guinness World Records title after making 24,343 tokenised stocks available for trading on a single investment platform, placing the Dubai-linked service at the centre of efforts to widen access to global securities through blockchain infrastructure.

The title for the “Most Tokenised Stocks Available for Trading on a Single Platform” was presented to Tajinder Virk, co-founder and chief executive of Finvasia Group and Dealing, by Guinness World Records adjudicator Mbali Nkosi. The ceremony was attended by Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, along with government representatives, investors and financial technology executives.

The final count was established through an independent verification process covering platform records, supporting documentation and regulatory filings. Each instrument included in the assessment had to be live, active and publicly available for trading when the record attempt was examined.

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The verified figure of 24,343 exceeded the threshold stated in the company’s initial announcement and represents the largest number accepted by Guinness World Records under the category. The achievement gives Dealing. com a high-profile position in the expanding market for tokenised financial assets, where conventional securities are represented digitally on blockchain-based systems.

Tokenised stocks are designed to provide economic exposure to listed companies through digital instruments. Depending on their legal structure, they may represent direct ownership, fractional interests, contractual claims or instruments backed by underlying shares. Investor rights, custody arrangements, voting access, dividend treatment and redemption mechanisms can therefore differ from those attached to ordinary exchange-listed shares.

Dealing. com said tokenisation could lower barriers to international investing, improve liquidity and reduce operational friction. Virk described the technology as a potential turning point for financial markets, arguing that future access to investment opportunities would be shaped less by an investor’s location and more by the reach of regulated digital platforms.

The platform offers more than 70,000 investment opportunities across over 15 global markets through a single account. These include more than 35,000 conventional instruments covering shares, exchange-traded funds, currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies and indices, as well as over 12,000 tokenised exchange-traded funds.

Dealing. com is backed by Finvasia Group and operates through entities holding licences and registrations across several jurisdictions. Its regulatory disclosures include an investment banking licence in Mauritius, authorisation through the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission and a UAE Securities and Commodities Authority licence covering arrangement and advisory activities.

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The company says its network comprises more than 30 licences and registrations worldwide. Regulatory coverage, however, varies by legal entity, product and customer location. Availability of tokenised assets may also be restricted by local securities rules, investor eligibility requirements and cross-border distribution limits.

The record comes as the UAE strengthens its digital-asset framework and seeks to attract companies working on real-world asset tokenisation. Regulators have been developing rules for securities represented through distributed ledger technology, while financial centres in Abu Dhabi and Dubai have introduced separate regimes governing digital investments, custody and trading services.

Supporters of tokenisation argue that blockchain systems can enable fractional ownership, faster settlement and extended trading access. The technology could also allow smaller investors to gain exposure to securities that may otherwise be difficult to reach because of minimum investment levels, market access restrictions or the cost of maintaining multiple brokerage accounts.

The model also creates risks that are not always present in direct share ownership. Investors may face uncertainty over legal title, counterparty exposure, liquidity outside normal exchange hours and the treatment of assets if an issuer, custodian or platform fails. The value of a tokenised instrument may diverge from the underlying share where trading conditions, market depth or redemption arrangements are limited.

Financial regulators have consequently focused on disclosure, asset backing, custody, cybersecurity, anti-money-laundering controls and the segregation of customer holdings. Clear information on whether a token grants ownership or merely tracks a security remains critical as platforms compete to expand the range of digital assets available to retail investors.

Guinness World Records said the Dealing. com assessment required every counted stock to meet measurable and verifiable criteria. Nkosi confirmed that the evidence supported a total of 24,343 eligible instruments, establishing the platform as the first holder of the title under the verified category.