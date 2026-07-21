Dubai Police trains young voices for digital media

Dubai Police has launched a Young Journalist course to equip school students with journalism skills, media awareness and a stronger understanding of responsible communication.

The course forms part of the Dubai Police Summer Student Programme 2026, which is bringing together about 1,400 pupils from 130 public and private schools. Participants represent 31 nationalities, reflecting the broad social mix of Dubai’s student population.

The initiative introduces students to the foundations of news reporting, including gathering information, identifying reliable material, conducting interviews and presenting stories clearly. It also places emphasis on media literacy, helping participants distinguish verified information from rumours, manipulated material and misleading online content.

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Students are being trained to understand how a news story develops from an idea into a publishable report. Sessions cover headline writing, the structure of news articles, photography, video production and communication through digital platforms. Participants are also encouraged to examine the ethical responsibilities that accompany the collection and distribution of information.

The programme comes as young people face a rapidly changing media environment shaped by social networks, artificial intelligence and instant publishing tools. False claims can spread across digital platforms within minutes, while altered images, fabricated quotations and AI-generated videos have made verification more difficult for inexperienced users.

By introducing journalism at school level, Dubai Police aims to strengthen critical thinking and encourage students to pause before sharing unverified material. The course also highlights the potential legal and social consequences of circulating harmful rumours, invading privacy or publishing content that damages individuals and institutions.

The Young Journalist course combines classroom instruction with practical exercises. Students are expected to develop story ideas, prepare questions, interview subjects and produce short reports. Such activities are designed to improve writing, observation, teamwork and public speaking while building confidence in dealing with information.

Community awareness is another central element. Participants are being encouraged to explore subjects connected with public safety, social responsibility and positive behaviour. The approach allows students to view journalism not simply as a profession, but as a public service that can explain issues, highlight risks and support informed decision-making.

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Dubai Police has expanded its student programme beyond traditional physical training and security awareness. The 2026 edition includes specialised courses covering leadership, innovation, crime prevention, emergency response and investigative work. A Future Detective course has also been organised to introduce pupils to elements of evidence gathering, analysis and police procedures.

The wider summer programme runs during July and targets students aged between 11 and 18. Activities are delivered through schools, police departments and specialist training centres, with separate courses structured around age, ability and educational needs.

Dubai Police has said its summer initiatives are intended to make productive use of the school holiday while promoting discipline, national identity, respect for the law and responsible citizenship. The programmes are coordinated with education bodies, schools and other public and private partners.

Youth training has become an important part of Dubai’s broader media development strategy. The emirate already supports programmes that prepare young people for journalism, digital content production and communications careers. The Dubai Press Club’s Media National Youth Programme, for example, works with academic and media organisations to develop professional and analytical skills among aspiring Emirati media practitioners.

The Young Journalist course differs by introducing media education within a police-led community programme. This gives students direct exposure to the relationship between public communication, safety and trust. Police organisations increasingly depend on digital channels to issue warnings, correct false information and communicate during emergencies.

Participants are also learning that speed should not take priority over accuracy. The course stresses the need to verify names, dates, locations and statements before publication. Students are being taught to separate fact from opinion and to avoid presenting assumptions as confirmed information.

The training also addresses the influence of online engagement metrics. Young users can face pressure to publish sensational or emotionally charged material to attract attention. Course activities encourage them to consider the consequences of a post beyond views, likes and shares.

Photography and video sessions introduce basic principles of composition, context and consent. Students are reminded that images can mislead when cropped, edited or separated from the circumstances in which they were captured. They are also taught to respect personal privacy, particularly when reporting on children, families and sensitive incidents.