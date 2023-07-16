Future Metals welcomes metallurgical breakthrough at Panton

Melbourne, Victoria – News Direct – 14 July 2023 – Future Metals NL (ASX:FME, AIM:FME) managing director Jardee Kininmonth discusses with Proactive the latest metallurgical test results for the Panton project, in Western Australia, which he says indicates a “step change” in platinum group metal (PGM) recoveries.

Recoveries improved to 86% from 78% through successful tailings leaching. The findings de-risk the process flowsheet for Panton and improve the project economics, ahead of a scoping study which is currently underway.

“We have achieved another metallurgical breakthrough for the Panton project, potentially creating a step-change in PGM recoveries, de-risking the flowsheet and improving project economics through leaching of flotation tails,” Kininmonth said.

“We can now expect to recover approximately 86% of PGM metals from Panton ore feed and importantly over 93% of palladium. Combined with our ability to consistently achieve more than 280g/t PGM3E (palladium, platinum and gold) concentrate grades, Panton compares very favourably to analogous South African PGM operations.”

