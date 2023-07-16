logo
mobile-logo
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachFuture Metals welcomes metallurgical breakthrough at Panton
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes
48 seen
0 Comments

Future Metals welcomes metallurgical breakthrough at Panton

Melbourne, Victoria – News Direct – 14 July 2023 – Future Metals NL (ASX:FME, AIM:FME) managing director Jardee Kininmonth discusses with Proactive the latest metallurgical test results for the Panton project, in Western Australia, which he says indicates a “step change” in platinum group metal (PGM) recoveries.

Recoveries improved to 86% from 78% through successful tailings leaching. The findings de-risk the process flowsheet for Panton and improve the project economics, ahead of a scoping study which is currently underway.

“We have achieved another metallurgical breakthrough for the Panton project, potentially creating a step-change in PGM recoveries, de-risking the flowsheet and improving project economics through leaching of flotation tails,” Kininmonth said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We can now expect to recover approximately 86% of PGM metals from Panton ore feed and importantly over 93% of palladium. Combined with our ability to consistently achieve more than 280g/t PGM3E (palladium, platinum and gold) concentrate grades, Panton compares very favourably to analogous South African PGM operations.”

PressReleaseTMPTehT8f.jpg

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Kejriwal alleges BJP conspiracy in Delhi floods // BJP Leadership Has Taken Up The Opposition Challenge In 2024 Polls With All Seriousness // Lindian raises A$35 million to fast-track Kangankunde development // Rahul moves SC to challenge Gujarat HC’s conviction order // Abu Dhabi Crown Prince bids farewell to Prime Minister of India as he concludes visit to UAE // Meta’s ‘Threads’ Is Certainly A Major Challenge To Twitter’s Domination // Aruma Resources discovers REEs and base metals at Saltwater // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 15 Jul 2023 // IIT Delhi to have Abu Dhabi campus // Correcting and Replacing: Jardine Matheson and Hongkong Land celebrate 50 years of Jardine House // ADEK, India’s Ministry of Education partner to establish first IIT-Delhi international campus in Abu Dhabi // Rajasthan assembly uproar over murder of teenager // Newfield Resources’ subsidiary signs terms sheet for Tongo Diamond Mine US$50 million debt facility // Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Blaming Muslims For Rise In Prices Of Veggies Is Bizarre // Qatar, America’s Best Friend In The Gulf, Is Simultaneously Wooing China // Making Only A Few Cities Smart Goes Against The Concept Of Equality // Future Metals welcomes metallurgical breakthrough at Panton // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 16 Jul 2023 // UAE President holds official reception for Indian PM // Indian Foreign Secretary says Modi’s visit will add momentum to ties with UAE //