Hundreds of migrant children trapped in Ceuta

Hundreds of migrant children remain stranded in Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta after a mass border crossing overwhelmed shelters and separated families, leaving authorities struggling to provide food, accommodation and protection.

More than 800 minors were still in the territory four days after tens of thousands of people entered from Morocco by land and sea. Many arrived without parents or lost contact with relatives during the chaotic movement around the Tarajal breakwater, where powerful currents and crowd pressure turned the journey into a deadly ordeal.

Among them was a 17-year-old girl from Tangier who survived the swim to Spanish territory but saw her younger brother disappear beneath the waves. Their mother became separated from the children as crowds pushed towards the coast. The teenager was left searching for information while navigating an unfamiliar child-protection system.

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At least 72 migrants died during the crossing, most by drowning, while Morocco recorded another 11 deaths linked to the movement. The toll has continued to shift as bodies were recovered and families reported missing relatives.

Most adults who entered Ceuta have returned to Morocco voluntarily or were removed after Spanish and Moroccan authorities restored control of the border. About 2,500 people were believed to remain in the enclave by early August, including children, asylum seekers and people from countries affected by war or persecution.

Spain is legally required to identify and protect unaccompanied minors rather than treat them under the procedures used for adult migrants. Children must be placed under the guardianship of public authorities while their age, identity, family circumstances and protection needs are assessed.

The scale of the arrivals has placed that system under acute strain. Ceuta’s reception facilities were already operating far above their ordinary capacity before the crossing. The city had previously accommodated more than 500 unaccompanied children despite having an ordinary capacity of only 27 places.

Temporary accommodation has been established in public buildings and emergency facilities, but some young people have slept on beaches, hillsides or streets. Aid workers have reported shortages of food, clothing and places to wash, while officials have warned that overcrowding raises risks of illness, violence and exploitation.

Authorities face the additional task of distinguishing minors from adults in a setting where many arrivals lack identity documents. Age assessments can take time and may involve medical examinations, interviews and administrative checks. Child-rights groups have warned that mistakes could expose minors to removal before their status is properly established.

Spain has previously faced international criticism over summary returns at the Ceuta border. A United Nations children’s rights ruling found that unaccompanied minors must be identified and given access to legal and protection procedures before any return is considered.

The central government has begun transferring unaccompanied children from overstretched territories to other parts of Spain under a redistribution mechanism approved to spread responsibility among autonomous communities. By February, 926 minors had been relocated, including asylum applicants and children transferred under changes to immigration law.

Madrid also approved €35 million in funding for the care of unaccompanied migrant children during 2026. The programme covers autonomous communities as well as Ceuta and Melilla, though local officials argue that emergency transfers and additional resources are necessary after the latest influx.

The crossing has revived political tensions over Spain’s dependence on Morocco to control Europe’s southern border. Ceuta and Melilla form the European Union’s only land frontiers with Africa, making cooperation with Rabat central to Spain’s migration strategy.

Questions have also emerged over how such a large movement developed and whether misleading social-media messages encouraged people to believe they could enter Ceuta and continue to mainland Europe. Migrants described receiving information about border conditions, swimming routes and court decisions through online networks.

Spanish authorities reinforced security around the frontier after the surge, while Morocco deployed personnel to prevent further departures. Madrid has avoided directly accusing Rabat of deliberately relaxing controls, although the episode has underlined how quickly diplomatic friction can affect migration management.