Iraq targets million-barrel Syria-Türkiye oil export route

Iraq plans to lift pipeline oil exports through Syria and Türkiye’s Mediterranean port of Ceyhan to more than one million barrels a day, as Baghdad accelerates efforts to diversify crude shipments away from vulnerable Gulf routes.

Oil Minister Bassem Mohammed Khudair said Iraq was exporting about three million barrels per day in September and remained within its OPEC production ceiling, with current production capacity not exceeding 4.2 million barrels per day. He said the government’s future plan was to raise pipeline export capacity through Syria and Ceyhan beyond one million barrels daily.

The announcement adds detail to Baghdad’s broader strategy to expand alternative outlets for crude after months of disruption to regional shipping. Iraq has been restoring exports after flows fell sharply during the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which disrupted movements through the Strait of Hormuz and forced Gulf producers and traders to seek safer logistics.

Khudair had said earlier this month that Iraq’s crude export capacity had risen above three million barrels per day and that the government ultimately aimed to increase total export capacity to five million barrels per day after strategic pipeline projects towards Fishkhabur in northern Iraq and Baniyas on Syria’s Mediterranean coast are completed.

The proposed northern and western corridors are intended to give Iraq greater flexibility in moving crude to international markets. A route from southern production centres towards Fishkhabur would connect with infrastructure leading to Türkiye and Ceyhan, while the planned western link towards Baniyas would provide a separate Mediterranean outlet through Syria.

Iraq’s government has also moved to reactivate the northern export route through Türkiye. Khudair said this week that an Iraq-Türkiye agreement had been signed as part of efforts to strengthen export security, alongside work on strategic pipelines connecting Basra with Fishkhabur and extending towards Syria.

The projects have gained greater importance as Gulf shipping remains exposed to military escalation. Oil movements through the Strait of Hormuz, historically the principal maritime outlet for Iraq’s southern crude, have been heavily disrupted during the regional conflict. The resulting constraints have tightened global supply and increased the value of land-based export alternatives for Iraq.

Baghdad’s immediate export recovery has nevertheless been substantial. Khudair said exports had climbed from about 200,000 barrels per day at the beginning of the current government’s term to more than three million barrels per day during September. Earlier official figures showed shipments had recovered through July and August before reaching the current level.

The minister said Iraq was adhering to its obligations under OPEC, an important constraint as the country rebuilds export capacity. OPEC+ agreed on September 6 to keep its oil output policy unchanged for October while members continue work on production-capacity assessments that will help shape future quotas.

Iraq is seeking recognition of higher production capacity in that process. Baghdad wants future OPEC+ calculations to reflect a baseline capacity of about six million barrels per day, a position that could support a larger production allowance if accepted by the producer alliance.

For now, Khudair’s stated ceiling of 4.2 million barrels per day places actual production below the level Iraq ultimately wants recognised. Export capacity and production quotas are separate issues, but additional pipelines would allow Baghdad to move more crude efficiently when production levels and OPEC+ limits permit.

The government’s diversification programme centres on reducing dependence on a single export corridor. Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zeidi last month directed work to proceed on the Basra-Haditha-Fishkhabur and Haditha-Baniyas routes, projects designed to link southern oilfields with outlets in Türkiye and Syria.

Iraq holds about 145 billion barrels of proven crude reserves, according to official figures, and oil sales remain the government’s dominant source of revenue. That makes export reliability particularly important when maritime routes are disrupted or tanker movements become more costly.