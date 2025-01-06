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J.Lashes Celebrates 11 Years of Growth, Innovation, and Commitment to Lash Health

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SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 January 2025 J.Lashes, an established name in eyelash care, will celebrate its 11th anniversary on 9 January 2025. Founded in 2013 as a home-based studio, the company has grown into a key player in the eyelash extension industry, with a focus on maintaining lash health while offering innovative eyelash extensions in Singapore.

J.Lashes Outlet in Triple One Somerset
J.Lashes Outlet in Triple One Somerset

A Journey of Growth and Innovation

J.Lashes was founded with the goal of providing high-quality eyelash care while ensuring the health of natural lashes. Starting out in a small studio, the company built a loyal client base due to its personalised approach and high standards of service. Over the years, J.Lashes expanded its expertise, travelling internationally to Taiwan, South Korea, the UK, and the US to learn advanced lash extension techniques.

By 2017, the brand had outgrown its home-based roots and opened its first retail location at The Cathay. This expansion continued with additional locations, including Tanjong Pagar and Wheelock Place. In 2023, J.Lashes consolidated its operations into its flagship store at 111 Somerset, a move aimed at providing customers with an enhanced and more comfortable experience.

Commitment to Lash Health and Care Services

From its early days, J.Lashes has focused on the health of natural lashes, ensuring that every extension applied preserves lash integrity. This emphasis on comfort, durability, and aesthetic quality has contributed to the company’s reputation for offering safe, long-lasting lash enhancements. Over the years, J.Lashes has also built strong relationships with its consumer base, reflecting a commitment to customer satisfaction.

Jenny Liu, Founder of J.Lashes, commented: “Reaching our 11th anniversary is a significant milestone for us. We are grateful for the continued support of our customers and the hard work of our team. This journey has been one of innovation, and we look forward to continuing to improve the lash care experience for all who visit us.

Key Milestones and Achievements

Throughout its development, J.Lashes has achieved notable milestones, including the creation of the TUTU Lash technique and recognition at international lash competitions, such as the 2017 Spanish Lash Art Championship and the 2019 U.S. Miami Lash Competition. These accomplishments reflect the company’s position as a leader in eyelash extensions in Singapore.

In 2024, J.Lashes expanded its product offerings with lash-friendly products such as makeup remover pads and cleansing mousse. These additions support the brand’s commitment to providing a comprehensive approach to lash care, helping customers maintain the health of their lashes beyond eyelash salon visits.

Looking to the Future

As J.Lashes celebrates this milestone, the company remains focused on innovation. Plans include introducing new techniques and eyelash extensions in Singapore to meet the evolving needs of its diverse consumer base.

In celebration of its 11th anniversary, J.Lashes is offering a 20% discount for first-time customers to experience its exceptional services, including the new lightweight lash extensions—Fluffy Blossom Lashes. This limited-time offer invites individuals to explore the brand’s extensive range of premium eyelash extensions and experience first-hand the care and expertise that have made J.Lashes a beloved name in Singapore.
Hashtag: #J.Lashes



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About J.Lashes

Founded in 2013, J.Lashes is a leading eyelash care studio known for its commitment to the health and enhancement of natural lashes. The brand offers a range of services, with a focus on customer care, comfort, and long-lasting lash health. J.Lashes is headquartered at . As we continue to expand our range of eyelash extensions in Singapore, our core mission remains the same: to provide high-quality, customised eyelash services that celebrate beauty while caring for your natural lashes.

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