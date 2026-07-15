Louis Vuitton Celebrates 130 Years of the Monogram

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 July 2026 – In 2026, Louis Vuitton commemorates the 130th anniversary of its most enduring emblem: the Monogram, born in 1896. To mark this extraordinary milestone, the House unveils the Monogram 130 collection, a masterful dialogue between heritage and innovation, distilled into an exquisite range of small leather goods spanning long wallets, compact wallets and coin purses.

A Modern Tribute to an Icon

The Monogram Origine and Monogram Emblème lines breathe new life into the House’s signature motif, rendered in soft, vintage-inspired pastels and intricately woven jacquard. Beloved silhouettes, including the Victorine wallet and sleek zip-around designs, are refined with meticulous detailing, paying homage to time-honoured French savoir-faire while speaking fluently to the present moment.

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Colour, Craft and Contemporary Spirit

The offering expands further with a suite of seasonal collections that push the Monogram into bold new territory. The Rainbow collection reimagines Monogram Empreinte leather in ethereal sage, buttery yellow and soft lavender, while Monogram Taigarama commands attention in vivid primary tones. Meanwhile, the LV Resort and Nautical collections evoke the House’s storied travel legacy, uniting striped canvas and Monogram Denim with vibrant, sun-soaked colourways.

Creative Direction by Pharrell Williams

Under the vision of Men’s Creative Director Pharrell Williams, the Pre-Fall 2026 small leather goods venture into striking new expression. Monogram Surplus camouflage and pixelated Damoflage canvas lead the charge. The Sport Capsule collection, meanwhile, channels the spirit of football, skiing and beach culture, infusing fresh energy into archival favourites like the Multiple wallet.

Poised between legacy and reinvention, the 2026 collections affirm the Monogram’s place not merely as a symbol of heritage, but as a living language of modern luxury.

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