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New Milestone: CarUX Puts Forth Novel Model for Smart Cockpit

picture for Jan 3

Next-gen harmonious user experience that perfectly embodies the fusion of technology, comfort, and freedom

LAS VEGAS – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 January 2025 – CarUX Technology Pte. Ltd., with the direction “More than Display, and Far Beyond,” will showcase new vision solutions for automotive products based on her strategy, Harmonious User Experience “HUE”, from January 7th to 9th in Las Vegas, USA. CarUX keeps providing the differentiation elements and the freedom of stylish design, by bridging the technology to the automotive standards. The exhibition includes the first OLED solution of CarUX.

CarUX debuted Windshield Reflective Solution (WRS)
CarUX debuted Windshield Reflective Solution (WRS)

As CarUX Chairman as well as Innolux Chairman and CEO Jim Hung stated, “With the rapid advancements in mobility technologies and AI, the car has evolved from merely transportation to another living space, connecting digital lifestyles through networking. CarUX is dedicated to relief the limitations of Display Devices to Vision Solutions by the product strategy “Harmonious User Experience.” From the launch of LID, Large Information Display, to the array of solutions we are showcasing now, we have been leveraging years of accumulated knowledge to create platforms, that carries safety and infotainment content, blended seamlessly into automotive interior and exterior designs”. Innolux Group will support its subsidiary CarUX in actively expanding smart automotive solutions as a system provider.

CarUX automotive solutions feature organic shapes that integrated into vehicle styles. The displays are characterized by outstanding performance, including ultra-low reflection rate, high brightness, high contrast, wide color gamut, energy efficiency, and fast response times. In addition to CarUXs’ ongoing AM miniLED, MicroLED as well as the first OLED solution are in its portfolio of vision solutions

Pioneering a New Era of Automotive Vision Solutions with “Harmonious User Experience”
CarUX debuted a comprehensive Windshield Reflective Solution (WRS), featuring the “9.6-inch Micro-LED AR WRS” and the “48-inch WRS.” WRS utilizes high-brightness, high-resolution, and energy efficiency by Micro-LED projective module embedded with proprietary algorithms, to deliver stereoscopic images with depth perception. This enables drivers to access essential information, from the projective image on the windshield, while keeping their eyes on the road enhancing driving safety. Additionally, the system extends the projection range to co-pilot’s view, offering more infotainment options while allowing partial projection deactivation to reduce in-cabin light sources for comfort. WRS significantly reduces the size of conventional head-up display, HUD, freeing up valuable cabin space. This innovative solution not only improves driving safety but also enhances interior design with a futuristic, high-tech aesthetic, redefining the in-car-user-experience and setting a new benchmark.

During the exhibition, CarUX is also unveiling several cutting-edge technologies under “Harmonious Driving Experience,” including more than ten features in”Smart Display+” that allows distributed computing and lower the data transit bandwidth, multiple new version of “InvisiView“, “Kinematic Solutions“, “Haptics and Force Sensing“, and “Camera Behind Display.” CarUX actively drives solution development and deliver enhanced value across the ecosystem in collaboration with strategic partners.

First Revolutionary Next-Gen OLED Display Technology
CarUX, with its partner JDI, has jointly developed the “32-inch OLED LID“, featuring the next-generation OLED Technology, eLEAP. Compared to conventional OLED displays on the market, eLEAP offers twice the brightness and triple the lifespan, providing customers with a superior OLED display option. As well, eLEAP represents a breakthrough in GreenTech and its highly efficient manufacturing process reduces CO2 emissions by 50%, making it a sustainable solution for automotive industry.

Hashtag: #CarUX

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