Emirates equips Premium Economy with electric privacy screens

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Emirates has introduced an electrically powered Premium Economy seat with a full-height adjustable privacy divider, a feature the Dubai carrier says is a world first for the cabin category.

The seat is debuting on newly delivered Airbus A350 aircraft and marks Emirates’ first fully electric Premium Economy product. Passengers can raise or lower the divider using seat controls and lock it at the desired height, creating greater separation while resting, dining or working.

The upgraded A350 Premium Economy cabin has 28 seats in a 2-3-2 layout. Emirates says the seats are 20 inches wide, with pitch of up to 39 inches, and recline into a cradle position without intruding into the space of the passenger seated behind.

Electric controls also allow travellers to change seating positions through an integrated passenger control unit. Preset options include lounge and meal modes, giving passengers one-touch adjustment rather than relying solely on manual mechanisms.

The privacy divider is the most visible element of the redesign. It extends to the full height of the seat and is fitted between every seat, bringing a level of personal-space control more commonly associated with business-class cabins into Premium Economy.

Emirates has also added its U-Dream headrest, supplied by Safran Seats. The leather headrest has adjustable wings that can be positioned to support the head and neck, while a manually deployed leather footrest is intended to provide additional leg support on longer journeys.

Wireless charging is being introduced to Emirates Premium Economy for the first time. Each seat also has a USB-C charging point, while the tray table includes an integrated phone holder that allows a personal device to be positioned as a second screen.

Passengers on the newly delivered A350s will use a 13.3-inch 4K HDR touchscreen for the airline’s ice inflight entertainment system. Emirates has also added left- and right-side exterior camera views to the forward- and downward-facing perspectives already available on the aircraft.

The changes form part of Emirates’ broader effort to widen the appeal of Premium Economy as airlines compete for passengers willing to pay more for added comfort without moving to Business Class. The cabin has become an increasingly important middle tier on long-haul routes, particularly for travellers seeking extra space and enhanced onboard amenities.

Emirates introduced Premium Economy in 2022 and has been expanding it across its fleet. The product is available on routes operated by its A350s and is also being installed on refurbished Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft under the airline’s continuing retrofit programme.

The carrier said earlier this year that its Premium Economy network was expected to reach 99 destinations by the end of 2026 as more retrofitted aircraft returned to service and additional A350s entered the fleet.

The A350 has become a central platform for Emirates’ latest cabin technology. The three-class configuration used on longer-range aircraft includes 32 lie-flat Business Class seats, 28 Premium Economy seats and 238 Economy seats, alongside upgraded entertainment displays and other onboard technology.

The latest A350 upgrade also reflects a shift in how Emirates is differentiating Premium Economy from standard Economy. Beyond the electric functions, the airline is combining privacy, device connectivity and improved ergonomics in a cabin that remains materially denser than Business Class. The 2-3-2 arrangement still includes a middle seat in the centre section, but the divider gives passengers an option to reduce visual contact with neighbours without changing the basic seven-abreast layout during flights.

Emirates’ latest seat announcement comes as Gulf and international carriers continue investing in premium cabins, with privacy, power access and personalised seating controls becoming more prominent selling points. Premium Economy, once positioned mainly around additional legroom and wider seats, is increasingly incorporating features that narrow the gap with Business Class.

The airline has not announced a separate timetable for retrofitting the new electrically powered seat into its existing A380 or Boeing 777 Premium Economy cabins. Its current statement specifies that the product will debut on newly received A350 aircraft.