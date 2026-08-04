Heartland 66 Accelerates Retail Transformation with the Launch of First-to-Market Korean Trend Zone and edgestreet Concept Space

Strategic 10,400 sq. m. transformation brings 150+ fashion and lifestyle brands to Central China

WUHAN, CHINA & HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 August 2026 – Heartland 66 in Wuhan, under Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) (“Hang Lung” or the “Company”), is expanding its new-generation, differentiated retail mix and customer experience offerings through the launch of Central China’s first curated 24KR Korean Trend Zone and edgestreet Concept Space. Building on the Heartland 66’s premium positioning, the two areas bring together Korean Wave culture, contemporary fashion, new-to-market brand launches, vibrant social spaces, and immersive experiences – forming part of Heartland 66’s transformation from a traditional retail destination into a trendy lifestyle hub, while contributing to the development of Wuhan’s retail sector.

24KR Korean Trend Zone, inspired by Seongsu-dong in Seoul, brings together more than 100 trendy Korean brands offering contemporary fashion, footwear and accessories, as well as food and coffee.

Launched between June and July, the 24KR Korean Trend Zone and “Greenhouse by edgestreet,” together spanning approximately 10,400 sq. m., feature a lineup of more than 150 brands. The 24KR Zone captures the contemporary Korean Wave that resonates with new-generation consumers and enriches the shopping experience. “Greenhouse”, meanwhile, is a concept space developed by edgestreet, centered on a greenhouse-inspired botanical theme and offering a diverse mix of design, aesthetics, home living and pet lifestyles. It blends modernfashion, lifestyle aesthetics and social interaction, deepening engagement with emerging customer segments. Among the first batch of brands unveiled, 24KR introduces 11 brands making their China debut and 15 making their Central China debut, while “Greenhouse” brings 20 brands opening their first stores in Wuhan.

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“Greenhouse by edgestreet” focuses on designer brands, lifestyle and home living offerings, and pet lifestyle brands favored by new-generation customers, creating a stylish, warm and welcoming aesthetic space that delivers a “greenhouse experience.”

Such initiatives support Wuhan’s goal of accelerating its development into a forward-thinking city and an international consumption center. As a major transportation, education and commercial hub in Central China, Wuhan continues to attract university graduates seeking employment and entrepreneurship, as well as young talent from neighboring provinces who help to fuel local consumption. Heartland 66 aims to inject more emerging consumption experiences and commercial vitality into the local market.

Ms. Veronica Chan, Director – Mainland Business Operation, Hang Lung Properties, said, “Heartland 66 is actively introducing curated fashion and lifestyle offerings in response to the evolving consumer preferences. By providing a rich and diverse range of choices, we are creating placemaking destinations that foster a strong sense of community. As a commercial landmark in Wuhan, we will continue to strengthen our differentiated positioning, contribute to the city’s development as an international consumption center, and help stimulate consumer vitality.”

Mr. Harvey Ye, General Manager of Heartland 66, said, “The successive launch of 24KR Korean Trend Zone and ‘Greenhouse by edgestreet’ marks a firm step forward in engaging younger consumers and driving the revitalization and upgrading of our commercial spaces. On its opening day, the 24KR Zone lifted footfall by more than 50% year-on-year. ‘Greenhouse’, which followed shortly after, also drew a strong market response. Both underscore the powerful potential of the emerging consumer market and the surging economic vitality of Central China.”

Appendix — Details of the 24KR Korean Trend Zone and “Greenhouse by edgestreet” Item 24KR Korean Trend Zone “Greenhouse by edgestreet” Location in Heartland 66, Wuhan B1, East Zone L3, East Zone Area Approximately 2,400 sq. m. Approximately 8,000 sq. m. Positioning Contemporary Korean fashion and trendy lifestyle Curated designer brands and quality lifestyle offerings Brand categories Trendy fashion, footwear and accessories, cosmetics and fragrances, designer toys, food and coffee Designer brands, lifestyle and home living offerings, pet lifestyle brands Number of brands More than 100 trendy and creative Korean brands More than 50 emerging international brands First-in-market highlights First batch: 11 China-debut and 15 Central China-debut brands, including FANCY CLUB, ZAENIO, IST KUNST, BLACKPURPLE and LAZY First batch: 20 first-in-Wuhan brands, including THE WAREHOUSE by SHOWROOM SHANGHAI, HiOneOne, DOROQ, ARTICLE NO., and D&L Pets Department Store Design concept Inspired by Seongsu-dong in Seoul, incorporating Korean streetscape elements, tactile material textures, and layered urban details Centered on “Lifestyle Inspiration × Greenhouse Ecology × Artistic Aesthetics,” using light, shadow and greenery to create a natural and open spatial experience See also Cushman & Wakefield Takes Three Prizes at 12th Phoenix Tree Marketing Awards 2026

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong and Shanghai, the Company manages a portfolio of over 3.6 million square meters of retail, office, residential, and hotel properties across Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland.

The Company’s diverse portfolio in Hong Kong includes office towers and malls in prime districts, as well as luxury residential developments in prestigious areas. In the Chinese Mainland, under the signature “66” brand, the Company’s mixed-use and retail developments are regarded as premium landmarks, strategically located in the hearts of key cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan, and Hangzhou.

The Company is recognized for pioneering sustainability in the real estate industry, with an MSCI ESG rating of AA and inclusion on CDP “A List” for Climate Change. The Company powers 90% of its operating properties in the Chinese Mainland with renewable energy, with a net-zero commitment by 2050.

At Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well.

For more information, please visit https://www.hanglung.com.