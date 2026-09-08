Melco wins five accolades at the 10th Anniversary Trip.Gourmet Restaurant Rankings and Fine Dining Awards

Jade Dragon at City of Dreams Macau was honored with the highest distinction Black Diamond recognition

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 September 2026 – Melco Resorts & Entertainment has achieved notable success at the tenth anniversary edition of the prestigious. Presented with a total of five accolades, the achievement reinforces Melco’s position as a premier global leader in hospitality and commitment to Macau’s ongoing development as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

The honors were presented at the award ceremony celebrations in Singapore on September 8, 2026. The five award-winning restaurants at Melco representing the pinnacle of fine dining excellence include:

Jade Dragon (City of Dreams) was honored with the highest distinction Black Diamond recognition. Creating culinary masterpieces that set the standard for gastronomic excellence in Macau and beyond, Jade Dragon is the only Chinese restaurant in the world awarded with MICHELIN three stars and Black Pearl three diamonds.

(City of Dreams) was honored with the highest distinction Black Diamond recognition. Creating culinary masterpieces that set the standard for gastronomic excellence in Macau and beyond, Jade Dragon is the only Chinese restaurant in the world awarded with MICHELIN three stars and Black Pearl three diamonds. Alain Ducasse at Morpheus (City of Dreams) captured the distinguished Diamond accolade for its legendary French classics. Alain Ducasse at Morpheus is honored with MICHELIN two stars and Black Pearl one diamond.

(City of Dreams) captured the distinguished Diamond accolade for its legendary French classics. Alain Ducasse at Morpheus is honored with MICHELIN two stars and Black Pearl one diamond. Yí (City of Dreams) garnered the prestigious Platinum status for its innovative Chinese cuisine. The Black Pearl one-diamond restaurant distills Chinese gastronomy to its essence in a creative take on seasonal dining through its signature dishes.

(City of Dreams) garnered the prestigious Platinum status for its innovative Chinese cuisine. The Black Pearl one-diamond restaurant distills Chinese gastronomy to its essence in a creative take on seasonal dining through its signature dishes. Sushi Kinetsu (City of Dreams) was awarded the Platinum status for its outstanding authentic Edomae sushi craftsmanship. It holds MICHELIN one star and Black Pearl one diamond.

(City of Dreams) was awarded the Platinum status for its outstanding authentic sushi craftsmanship. It holds MICHELIN one star and Black Pearl one diamond. Pearl Dragon (Studio City) attained the Platinum status. The MICHELIN-starred restaurant fuses modern flair with timeless Cantonese tradition for an exquisite dining experience. Crafted from the finest seasonal ingredients, Pearl Dragon’s dishes are rooted in Cantonese culinary traditions and masterfully infused with Chaozhou essence.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco, said, “Achieving five major honors at the tenth anniversary of the Trip.Gourmet Awards is a great testament to our unwavering commitment to world-class hospitality. This milestone belongs entirely to our extraordinary culinary and F&B team colleagues. Their continued dedication, creativity and tireless pursuit of excellence ensure that every guest enjoys an unforgettable journey with us. I am deeply thankful to our team for their hard work and passion. We look forward to working together to continue driving forward Macau’s reputation as a global culinary destination.”

Hashtag: #Melco #TripGourmet #JadeDragon #AlainDucasseAtMorpheus #Yi #PearlDragon #SushiKinetsu #CityOfDreamsMacau #StudioCityMacau

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About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates City of Dreams ( www.cityofdreamsmacau.com) and Altira Macau ( www.altiramacau.com), integrated resorts located in Cotai and Taipa, Macau, respectively. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs ( www.mochaclubs.com), the only non-casino based operation of electronic gaming machines in Macau. In addition, the Company operates Studio City ( www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, the Company operates and manages City of Dreams Manila ( www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean, an integrated resort in Limassol, in the Republic of Cyprus ( www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) and licensed satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the “Cyprus Casinos”). In South Asia, the Company operates the casino and manages the Nüwa hotel at City of Dreams Sri Lanka ( www.cityofdreamssrilanka.com), an integrated resort in Colombo, Sri Lanka. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.