Skyro Rolls Out Reusable Digital Credit Across the Philippines, Explores Opportunities in Southeast Asian Markets

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 July 2026 – Skyro, a digital-first consumer finance platform, today announced the nationwide rollout of SkyroCredit, its reusable digital credit line, making it available to all eligible customers across the Philippines. The launch follows a pilot phase that attracted more than 100,000 users who have used SkyroCredit for everyday purchases, including groceries, medicines, fuel, and dining. Skyro is also exploring opportunities in Southeast Asian markets to tackle financial exclusion.

SkyroCredit is a reusable, revolving digital credit line that provides access to a fixed credit limit without a plastic and without relying on the Visa or Mastercard networks. Once approved, a customer’s credit is available within the Skyro app and can be used instantly by scanning any QR Ph code, the Philippine QR payment standard accepted at more than 90% of merchant outlets nationwide. Leading merchants include SM, Mercury Drug, Watsons, Jollibee, McDonald’s, and DALI Supermarket. Customers can borrow, repay the amount they have used, and reuse the same credit limit without reapplying.

NasimAliev, Skyro co-founder, said:

“Our goal is to provide access to affordable credit for underserved communities across Southeast Asia at a time when everyday expenses continue to rise and consumers’ financial priorities are evolving.

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“Today’s consumers need financial solutions built around real-life spending needs and changing financial priorities. With SkyroCredit, we bring flexible financial solutions to our customers’ fingertips. The credit line offers all the benefits of flexibility, including an interest-free grace period. This provides customers with maximum convenience for everyday use while even allowing them to save money through cashback.

“By expanding our portfolio of point-of-sale loans, cash loans, and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) products to include flexible credit lines, we are building long-term customer relationships based on everyday use, responsible borrowing, and trust.”

Eligible customers receive initial credit limits of PHP 1,000 to PHP 10,000 (approximately USD 17 to USD 170), with the opportunity to increase their limit to as much as PHP 100,000 through regular, responsible use. Purchases carry 0% interest for up to 45 days. Every purchase also earns 1% cashback, which customers can redeem on future purchases through the app.

Skyro’s expansion into reusable digital credit addresses one of Southeast Asia’s largest financial inclusion opportunities by enabling sustained customer engagement. According to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the central bank of the Philippines, only half of Filipino adults have a formal financial account. As QR-based payment networks continue to expand across the region, Skyro can leverage this infrastructure to deliver accessible digital credit products that meet growing consumer demand.

Hashtag: #Skyro #SkyroCredit #DigitalCredit

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Skyro

Skyro is a high-growth, digital-first fintech group delivering scalable, responsible access to financial services across high-potential emerging markets. Powered by proprietary data science, AI-driven credit decisioning and alternative data scoring, the company combines a mobile-native experience with modular fintech architecture to serve underserved customer segments at scale.

In just three years, Skyro has grown to serve over one million active customers in the Philippines, underpinned by a robust credit portfolio exceeding $200 million. The company’s strategic ambition is to establish itself as the preeminent full-spectrum financial services group across dozens of emerging markets worldwide.