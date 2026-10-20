Solcis launches open compliance layer for AI agents on NVIDIA OpenShell

Solcis extends open security guardrails such as NVIDIA OpenShell and Microsoft’s AGT with the controls compliance professionals need, in a platform built to be self-hosted.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 October 2026 – Solcis, a spin-out of 6clicks, today released Solcis Compliance Studio and the Solcis Policy Engine. Together they let organisations turn their policies and compliance obligations into enforceable rules for AI, check each action an AI agent takes against those rules as it happens, and keep a tamper-evident record for auditors and regulators. Solcis integrates with open runtime enforcement engines such as NVIDIA OpenShell and Microsoft’s Agent Governance Toolkit (AGT).

As organisations put AI agents to work, they must show that every automated action meets the same obligations as the rest of the business. Today, that is hard to prove. Solcis closes that gap across cybersecurity, privacy, financial crime, conduct and prudential regulation.

Solcis Compliance Studio

Solcis Compliance Studio is where compliance teams define, run and prove compliance for their AI agents. Studio has six core capabilities:

Policy lifecycle and authoring: turns obligations into enforcement policies and manages them through deployment and updates.

Universal evidence ledger: brings results from every enforcement point into one tamper-evident record.

Compliance model management: recommends the best small language model (SLM) for each policy, benchmarked for compliance.

Learning and drift detection: improves policies over time from observed decisions and human judgement, and detects control and agent drift.

Compliance coverage and analytics: audit-ready reporting on compliance posture, including agent discovery.

Integrations: connects to GRC, SIEM and ticketing systems, including 6clicks, ServiceNow IRM and Archer.



Solcis Policy Engine

Organisations can enforce Studio policies through NVIDIA OpenShell, Microsoft’s AGT, or the Solcis Policy Engine, Solcis’s own open enforcement engine for general compliance and business rules. The Policy Engine reaches decisions in under 200 milliseconds by combining two types of check:

Deterministic checks apply fixed rules that return the same result for the same input every time, giving regulators and auditors repeatable, evidence-backed answers.

Inference-based checks use AI to judge context and ambiguous cases that fixed rules cannot capture. Checks are routed to the best-suited AI small language model (SLM).

Every agent action in its path receives an Allow, Deny or Escalate decision with a severity rating, inline and without slowing it down. Decisions are enforced through the Solcis SDK in an AI system’s action path, or the Solcis Gateway on model, tool and MCP endpoints.

“Most organisations know what the regulation says and what their systems do, but not how the two connect,” said Anthony Stevens, CEO and co-founder of Solcis. “The Solcis platform joins them up, from obligation to policy to enforcement to evidence. And for the organisations that need it most, keeping that chain on their own infrastructure isn’t a preference, it’s non-negotiable.”

Sovereign by design, available now

Solcis is built only to be self-hosted, so organisations keep full control of their AI compliance workloads, models and data: nothing Solcis processes, from policies to decision logs, ever leaves their environment.

Both products are available now, directly from Solcis and through partners, and from November 2026 on the Microsoft, AWS, Google Cloud, Oracle, NVIDIA and Red Hat marketplaces.

Compliance Studio is sold on a subscription or perpetual licence, with no usage metering. The Policy Engine is released under the Functional Source License, so its code is open to audit.

Learn more at solcis.ai.

Solcis, Solcis Compliance Studio and Solcis Policy Engine are trademarks of Solcis Pty Ltd.

NVIDIA and NVIDIA OpenShell are trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Microsoft is a trademark of the Microsoft group of companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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https://solcis.ai/

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Solcis

Solcis builds sovereign AI compliance software that organisations self-host and control, with a mission to serve the auditors and regulators who hold them to account. Spun out of 6clicks, Solcis offers two products: Solcis Compliance Studio, which integrates with publicly available AI runtimes such as NVIDIA OpenShell and Microsoft’s Agent Governance Toolkit; and the Solcis Policy Engine, its own engine for general compliance and business rules.