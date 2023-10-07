logo
India Politics
Thakur's jibe against Kejriwal on corruption

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Friday hit out at AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that earlier he used to stage sit-in protests against corruption, but he was now holding agitations to save his “corrupt friends”.

His statement comes a day after AAP workers held protests in parts of the country, including Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai and Jammu, to denounce the arrest of the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the excise policy case.

“I can see in Delhi a corrupt AAP government, whose health ministers and MPs are in jail. They used to raise slogans against corruption, and stage protests over the issue. But they are now holding agitations to save their corrupt friends,” Thakur told reporters in Jabalpur, after he arrived here to take part in a programme organised by a university.

“You must have seen a big change…Before entering politics, Arvind Kejriwal ji used to say that something must be wrong with the seat of power as whoever occupies it becomes corrupt and he has proved it right through his own example,” the Information and Broadcasting Minister said.

The BJP leader added that Kejriwal used to stage sit-in protests against Congress’ corruption, but now he is staging similar protests to save his corrupt friends.

Replying to a query, Thakur justified the action being taken by the probe agencies against those looting the nation.

“Those to whom they used to give the certificate of honesty, from their (then Delhi) health minister Satyendar Jain to deputy CM Manish Sisodia, have been in jail for the past few months…Their (AAP’s) health ministers in Punjab and Delhi had to resign on charges of corruption,” he said.

He slammed Jain for running his ministry from jail for nearly 10 months.

“What kind of politics is this? All this has exposed the corrupt face of Arvind Kejriwal and AAP,” Thakur alleged.

With inputs from News18

