Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai Future District Fund has expanded its portfolio to 30 investments, confirming that the future is now sufficiently diversified to survive several pitch decks, two market corrections and at least one founder describing an ordinary payment service as “transformational infrastructure”.

The fund made eight new investment commitments during 2025, including five venture capital funds and three high-growth companies. Its portfolio now consists of 11 funds and 19 start-ups, a mathematical arrangement designed to ensure that nobody can identify precisely where the next billion-dollar idea is hiding.

Officials said the investments strengthened Dubai’s innovation economy and supported the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. Venture capital executives welcomed the development, noting that the emirate’s future can now be found across 30 separate spreadsheets, each containing a column labelled “conservative revenue projection”.

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The expanded portfolio covers artificial intelligence, property technology and other sectors expected to shape economic activity. It also includes areas such as health technology, logistics technology, deep technology, circular economy solutions and Web3, which remains available whenever a presentation requires one more futuristic term.

Two specialist companies and two sector-focused venture funds were added to the fund’s property technology exposure. This is expected to help buildings become intelligent enough to calculate their own service charges before residents have finished asking why they increased.

Artificial intelligence also retained its position as the innovation sector most likely to receive capital after adding the letters “AI” to an existing business model. Entrepreneurs confirmed that established services such as deliveries, insurance comparisons and office bookings can now become cutting-edge platforms by installing a chatbot and referring to customers as “data ecosystems”.

The fund was established by Dubai Future Foundation and Dubai International Financial Centre to invest directly in technology companies and indirectly through venture capital funds. Its structure allows it to support founders while also backing professional investors who support founders, creating a carefully layered ecosystem in which everyone attends the same conference but wears a different coloured badge.

Dubai Future District Fund said its work connects capital with government priorities and helps companies grow from Dubai into international markets. Founders interpreted the message as encouragement to relocate their headquarters, recruit a chief growth officer and begin describing six months of operations as a “proven regional track record”.

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The portfolio expansion forms part of wider efforts to establish Dubai as a global centre for venture capital and technological innovation. The city offers modern infrastructure, access to capital, business-friendly regulation and enough co-working space to accommodate every entrepreneur who has replaced a salary with equity.

During 2025, the fund also formed partnerships with international organisations, staged investment roadshows in major innovation centres and introduced programmes supporting entrepreneurial capability. Participants said the roadshows successfully connected global investors with founders who had travelled thousands of miles to explain that their platform would eliminate the need for travelling thousands of miles.

The fund’s annual report described the Year of Community as an opportunity to strengthen collaboration, public-private partnerships and the mobilisation of international capital. Venture capital specialists said “community” remains vital because start-ups need a supportive network of advisers, mentors and investors capable of asking why monthly losses have tripled while congratulating management on user growth.

Khalfan Belhoul, chief executive of Dubai Future Foundation and chairman of the fund’s board, said Dubai was building bridges between founders, investors and institutions. The construction sector welcomed the metaphor but requested clarification on whether the bridges would use artificial intelligence, blockchain or a subscription model.

Managing Director Nader Albastaki said 2025 represented an important milestone in the fund’s evolution, with eight commitments and sharper attention to strategic sectors. The fund plans to keep diversifying its portfolio, building global partnerships and developing a more resilient venture capital ecosystem.

Priorities for 2026 include a dedicated programme supporting first- and second-time fund managers. The initiative is expected to provide emerging investors with capital, guidance and the opportunity to discover that rejecting start-ups is considerably easier when the money belongs to somebody else.

Industry participants said backing new fund managers could widen access to finance and introduce fresh investment strategies. It may also produce a new generation of professionals able to say “we invest in exceptional founders” before asking founders to surrender preferred shares, board rights and several organs not essential for day-to-day management.