logo
Just in:
VinFast builds Philippine electric motorcycle logistics hub // UAE PASS promoted to world government’s password // Four fault lines are cracking beneath this rally // Phancy’s Token Factory Shines at WAIC 2026, Accelerating AI 2.0 from Technology to Real-World Industrial Applications // Associate Product Manager – (12 Month Maternity Leave Contract) at Spexi // Dozens missing after Guyana passenger ferry capsizes // VinFast partners with Bespoke Logistics to strengthen electric motorcycle logistics capabilities in the Philippines // Imperial Harvest Unveils US$1.888 Million Mahjong Set in Singapore, With All Proceeds Pledged to Childhood Brain Cancer Research // CJP Movement Has Become Big Enough, Can’t Be Suppressed // ACE ROBOTICS Unveils Kairos 3.1 and Expands Its Embodied AI Stack from Data to Deployment at WAIC 2026 // UAE buffers shield economy from regional shocks // Magnet sues ex-contractor over iPhone exploit leak // Dubai Investments moves to control Clemenceau hospital // WordPress patches critical flaw enabling site takeover // Malaysians Say Being Good Neighbours When Travelling Is “Common Sense Je”, New Airbnb Survey Shows // Dubai’s tilted tower turns technology into architecture // VinFast inaugurates 20 e-motorcycle dealerships in Indonesia, expanding its green mobility ecosystem nationwide // 7-Eleven Hits 1,000 CAFé Stores, Expands Airport Convenience Experience at KLIA // Rust Engineer – Trading Systems at Keyrock // FAB gives dirhams a passport-free payment lane //
Latest Updates
0 likes

FAB gives dirhams a passport-free payment lane

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

First Abu Dhabi Bank has launched a Jaywan debit card, allowing UAE customers to spend money domestically without requiring every coffee, grocery bill and ATM withdrawal to undertake an unnecessary diplomatic mission through an overseas payment network.

The card supports purchases at local shops, cash withdrawals from ATMs across the country and online transactions on UAE-based platforms. It is linked to eligible FAB accounts and can be managed through the bank’s mobile application, giving customers the familiar ability to watch their balance decline in real time.

Jaywan is the UAE’s first national card payment scheme and is operated by Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE. The system is designed to process transactions locally, keep payment-related data within the country and reduce some of the costs associated with routing domestic purchases through international networks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Banking executives described the arrangement as a breakthrough in which money spent in Abu Dhabi can now discover that its destination is also in Abu Dhabi.

The FAB card uses Chip and PIN technology, 3D Secure authentication and tokenisation. These features are intended to protect account details and verify online transactions, while preserving the traditional customer experience of briefly forgetting a PIN at the precise moment six people join the queue.

Customers can monitor transactions, manage services and control their accounts through FAB Mobile. Existing account holders can apply through the application or visit a branch, while Elite and Private Banking customers may contact their relationship managers, ensuring that financial sovereignty remains available through several appropriately tiered channels.

The launch forms part of a broader rollout of Jaywan cards by banks and licensed financial institutions. The national scheme covers debit and prepaid products, with cards accepted through point-of-sale terminals, e-commerce platforms, ATMs and supported digital wallets.

Standalone Jaywan cards are primarily designed for domestic use and other approved markets. Co-badged versions, developed through partnerships with Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay and Discover, can use Jaywan infrastructure inside the UAE and international networks abroad. This permits a card to display both national confidence and a practical understanding that its owner may eventually visit London.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scheme was developed with technology based on the RuPay card stack through a partnership with NPCI International Payments Limited. Payment infrastructure was prepared across banks, merchants, ATMs and acquiring networks before the wider issuance programme moved forward.

The result is a local system built from international collaboration to reduce dependence on international systems, a formulation regarded by the financial industry as entirely normal and by everyone else as requiring one additional reading.

Jaywan means “precious pearl”, connecting the payment brand with the UAE’s heritage. The name also offers a more dignified image than “the plastic rectangle used to buy crisps at midnight”, which was reportedly considered too difficult to print on the front of a card.

Domestic payment schemes have become an important element of financial policy in several large economies. They can lower processing costs, strengthen operational resilience and give regulators greater control over data, infrastructure and settlement arrangements.

For merchants, local routing may create opportunities for more efficient transaction pricing. For banks, it adds competition and flexibility within the payments market. For policymakers, it means a routine supermarket purchase can now be presented as a small but meaningful contribution to national economic architecture.

Customers, meanwhile, are expected to continue choosing cards based on whether they work quickly, offer useful benefits and do not trigger an alarming notification after an ordinary fuel purchase.

The security measures reflect the growing volume of card-not-present transactions and the continuing effort to curb fraud. Tokenisation replaces sensitive card information with substitute digital credentials, while 3D Secure adds authentication during online payments.

Chip and PIN offers protection for physical transactions, provided customers do not write the PIN on the card in permanent marker as part of their own independent convenience strategy.

Jaywan also supports contactless payments, allowing consumers to tap at compatible terminals. The technology reduces checkout time and permits shoppers to experience the modern ritual of tapping once, tapping again, turning the card over, inserting it and finally being instructed to remove it immediately.

The UAE has invested heavily in digital financial infrastructure through programmes covering instant payments, open finance, digital identity and cross-border connectivity. Jaywan adds a domestic card layer to that system, alongside existing global networks rather than replacing them outright.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related news

Investment Insights by Nigel
Biz Tech
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Latest Updates
Latest Updates
AutoMotiv
Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Just in:
Dubai Investments moves to control Clemenceau hospital // Dubai fund invests heavily in the future tense // Site Reliability Engineer – Cloudflare & Ingress – Core Infrastructure at Kraken // VinFast partners with Bespoke Logistics to strengthen electric motorcycle logistics capabilities in the Philippines // 7-Eleven Hits 1,000 CAFé Stores, Expands Airport Convenience Experience at KLIA // Head of Marketing at P2P. org // FAB gives dirhams a passport-free payment lane // Bin Sulayem assumes control of Malaysia port group // German electric car prices fall in real terms // WordPress patches critical flaw enabling site takeover // VinFast inaugurates 20 e-motorcycle dealerships in Indonesia, expanding its green mobility ecosystem nationwide // VinFast builds Philippine electric motorcycle logistics hub // Spanish Espadrille Maker Turns 80 as Gulf Demand Reshapes Its Retail Map // Infrastructure Security Manager at Chainlink Labs // ACE ROBOTICS Unveils Kairos 3.1 and Expands Its Embodied AI Stack from Data to Deployment at WAIC 2026 // UAE PASS promoted to world government’s password // Dozens missing after Guyana passenger ferry capsizes // Four fault lines are cracking beneath this rally // CJP Movement Has Become Big Enough, Can’t Be Suppressed // Embracing an Intelligent Future: UnionPay Showcases AI Innovation at WAIC 2026 //